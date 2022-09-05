Fiat’s Doblo goes on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat’s Doblo goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 4.45pm

Fiat’s latest Doblo van is now available to order, with prices starting from £18,855 excluding VAT.

As well as diesel and petrol setups, the new Doblo will also be available with an electric powertrain in the E-Doblo. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, this can deliver up to 175 miles of range while DC rapid charging means a zero to 80 per cent charge could be completed in as little as 30 minutes. Prices for the E-Doblo start at £27,855, after the Government’s plug-in car grant has been applied but excluding VAT.

The E-Doblo also includes a ‘Magic Plug’ which gives the option to use the car’s battery energy to power external devices such as power tools or appliances.

Fiat has kitted the Doblo out with 18 level two autonomous driver assistance systems, ensuring that all models get plenty of safety equipment from the off. One of Fiat’s most noticeable additions on the Doblo is the Magic Mirror, which uses two cameras – one under the right rear-view mirror and the other above the rear doors – to provide three different views displayed on a five-inch digital rear-view mirror.

Fiat Doblo
The Magic Mirror provides different views to make parking and positioning easier

A new head-up display is also included, allowing drivers to check out key information without taking their eyes off the road.

The Doblo is available in two load lengths and two configurations – panel and crew cab.

A ‘Magic Cargo’ feature allows users to carry up to three people in the front seats or increase the load length of the van. Plus, the passenger seat can be raised and the compartment area underneath used for boxes or fragile objects.

