First Drive: Is the Flying Spur Hybrid a glimpse of Bentley’s future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: Is the Flying Spur Hybrid a glimpse of Bentley’s future?

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 8.34am
Purely electric motoring makes the Flying Spur experience even more refined
Purely electric motoring makes the Flying Spur experience even more refined

What is it?

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
The Flying Spur Hybrid provides a good amount of performance

Bentley and big engines have a history that goes back decades. Even today, Bentley’s V8 and W12 engines form a key part of its engine range, delivering that luxurious performance that many buyers are after. But even Bentley has to acknowledge that the future of motoring has electrification within it, which is why the Crewe outfit is continuing to explore alternatives.

Following in the wake of the Bentayga Hybrid comes this – the Flying Spur Hybrid. It’s a version of Bentley’s luxury saloon outfitted with a fuel-sipping petrol-electric setup. But can it deliver the kind of sumptuous experience that Flying Spur customers are traditionally after? Let’s take a look.

What’s new?

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
Bentley’s Flying B mascot is present and correct

From the outside at least, this Flying Spur gives away very little about its hybrid underpinnings. Sure, there are some small ‘Hybrid’ badges on the flanks, but it’s a car that doesn’t shout loudly about its electrical assistance. Inside, you’ve got the same ultra-luxurious cabin as you’d find on the regular Spur, albeit with a few hybrid-specific driving mode buttons.

The Flying Spur, despite its switch in powertrain, still has a firm focus on comfort and refinement. This new Hybrid version, it should be mentioned, doesn’t replace existing petrol-powered versions but acts as an addition to the range for now.

What’s under the bonnet?

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
The Hybrid combines a petrol V6 with an electric motor and battery

With its promise of being the ‘most environmentally friendly Bentley to date’, the Flying Spur comes complete with a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine which is then linked to 100kW electric motor. Combined, you get 536bhp and 750Nm of torque, with zero to 60mph taking 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 177mph possible if you have the space and ability to do so.

But thanks to an 18kWh battery, the Flying Spur Hybrid will also manage over 25 miles on electric power alone – and after a full charge (which takes two and a half hours to fill on a rapid charger), we saw around 30 miles in the electric tank. Bentley also claims up to 85.6mpg combined and impressively low CO2 emissions of 75g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

The ability to drive on electric power alone only elevates the quiet experience that you get from the Flying Spur. It can be used at motorway speeds, too, but we found that the EV power was best saved for around town, where it makes the Flying Spur even more relaxing to drive.

But this hybrid engine definitely isn’t lacking in performance. In fact, with that battery fully topped up there’s some real zip away from the line, with the petrol engine chiming in when more performance is required. But it’s all extremely well calibrated together – there’s very little to showcase the transition from electric to petrol power – while once the electric energy is fully depleted, you’re still left with a very refined V6 engine.

How does it look?

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
All versions ride on large alloy wheels

As we’ve already mentioned, there’s not an awful lot to distinguish the Hybrid from the rest of the Flying Spur range. You’ve got an extra filler cap to cover the charging point, of course, while oval exhaust pipes are another tell-tale feature of these battery-assisted versions. But, in truth, this approach works well for the Flying Spur. The only real flag came from pedestrians who look at this more than five-metre-long saloon and wonder why it’s moving without making any noise.

‘Our’ test car came in a particularly striking green shade with contrast orange sections though, as with any Bentley, there are thousands of exterior colours and trim pieces to choose from.

What’s it like inside?

Flying Spur Hybrid
The Spur’s interior is finished to a very high standard

The cabin of the Bentley remains as exquisitely fashioned as you’d expect a car from this brand to be. There are some clear aspects that come from Bentley’s Volkswagen Group owners – the steering wheel buttons being the most noticeable – but everything is well fitted together and easy to access. Those sitting in the rear can enjoy loads of legroom, too, alongside independent seat adjustment controls and motorised fold-out tables.

In terms of boot space, the Flying Spur Hybrid offers 351 litres. That’s considerably down on the 420 litres you’d get in the petrol-powered Spur and much of the Hybrid’s boot is taken up by the charging cables. Having said that, you’re most likely to leave the large three-pin connector at home rather than carting it around with you, so this does free up more luggage space.

What’s the spec like?

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
The large screen is clear and easy to read

Our particular Flying Spur Hybrid came in at £168,300, accompanied by that aforementioned British Racing Green paintwork alongside 22-inch wheels and a dual-tone cabin finished in tan and exterior-mirroring green leather. Some options had been added, including Bentley’s rotating display which, though feeling awfully secret spy-esque, comes with a £4,865 price.

The level of fit-and-finish that you get feels more than up to the standard you’d expect from a car of this price, with the quality of screens and displays right up there with some of the best around.

Verdict

The Flying Spur Hybrid is a really compelling example of why the future doesn’t have to be bleak for big-engined Bentleys. It’s got the kind of performance that you’d expect from a car of this type, while its ability to travel on electric-only power means that the refinement levels are taken up a notch over the petrol version.

It’s a shame that this transition in powertrain has dented boot space considerably, but in all other areas this is one impressive plug-in hybrid.

  • Model: Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
  • Price as tested: £168,300
  • Engine: 2.9-litre V6 petrol with electric motor and battery
  • Power: 536bhp
  • Torque: 760Nm
  • 0-60mph: 4.1 seconds
  • Top speed: 177mph
  • Economy: 85.6mpg
  • Emissions: 75g/km CO2

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The new X-Trail has arrived
New Nissan X-Trail arrives with hybrid-only powertrains
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992
Sir Elton John’s 1992 Bentley Continental R heads to auction
The R1 GYTR alongside is motorsport relative
Yamaha’s R1 GYTR is a track-only superbike
Fiat’s Doblo goes on sale in the UK
Cupra has added new engine options to the Leon
Cupra boosts Leon engine line-up with more affordable options
The Jazz has topped a list of most reliable cars
Honda Jazz tops list of most reliable used cars in the UK
It’s much better than before, but not quite as good as the Ford Puma. (Vauxhall)
These were the best-selling cars in August
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
UK new car market ends five months of decline in August
August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the car industry (Steve Parsons/PA)
New car market stabilises after five months of decline
A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will buy more shares as part of Aston Martin’s latest share fundraiser (joe Giddens/PA)
Aston Martin launches £575m rights issue backed by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

More from The Courier

Blackford rail bridge near the A9
Disruption expected during week of roadworks on A9 at Blackford
0
Publicity pictures show Jason Grant speaking to mother and daughter Rosie and Angel Gilbert from Arbroath and Euan Smith from Broughty Ferry.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0037626 Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views The largest affordable modular housing development in Scotland first phase is nearing completion at Dundee's City Quay. Built by Enevate Homes for Hillcrest housing association the flats will have sweeping views of the River and Victoria Dock when complete.
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Ian Murray is still looking to add a striker to his squad.
FAN VIEW: Positives for Raith Rovers against their 'kryptonite' opponent as key trait of…
0
The Spar in Dundee which will close in October.
‘Difficult’ decision to close Dundee Spar shop next month
0