Yamaha’s R1 GYTR is a track-only superbike

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 9.56am
The R1 GYTR alongside is motorsport relative
The R1 GYTR alongside is motorsport relative

Yamaha’s R1 superbike has entered the firm’s GYTR line-up of motorsport-inspired superbikes.

Taking many cues from the World Superbike racing series, the track-only R1 GYTR – which stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing – and R1 GYTR Pro give riders the opportunity to get their own slice of motorsport technology.

Yamaha’s R1 GYTR
The rear section is made from carbon fibre

The regular R1 GYTR receives a full Akrapovic exhaust system, an upgraded ECU, wiring harness and race handlebars. It also benefits from a race cowling kit, as well as a racing screen and GYTR racing seat. It’s all finished in a striking white colour, too.

Customers can also tweak how much personalisation they want through Yamaha’s GYTR stores dotted across Europe. With over 400 different parts available for the R1, there’s scope for all manner of changes to be made.

However, step up to the R1 GYRT Pro and the changes over the standard R1 are even more comprehensive. Changes include a new swingarm, a carbon fibre rear subframe, an upgraded dashboard and upgraded Ohlins FGR400 forks. There’s even an upgraded radiator and clutch, while a large capacity and low gravity fuel tank.

Yamaha has demonstrated the breadth of customisation options available by creating a series of R1 GYTR Pro models decked out to mirror the R1 WorldSBK motorcycle. However, all customers are able to achieve this look through the GYTR Pro Shop. The complete list of the GYTR Pro line-up is expected to be announced later this year.

