What should I be looking for when buying new tyres for my car?

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 3.25pm
Performance tyres offer more grip but aren’t as hard-wearing
It’s easy to underestimate just how important your car’s tyres are. But they’re the single contact point that your car has with the road, giving your vehicle traction on all manner of surfaces, so it’s vital that they’re fit for purpose.

Although people are feeling the pinch at the moment, it’s paramount that you choose the right tyres for the job. So here, we’ve spoken to Davanti Tyres about what you should be looking out for when picking your next set of tyres.

Size

Tyre buying
There are many different types of tyres designed for different uses

Now obviously, getting the right size of tyre for your car is crucial. Your new set should be the same size as the ones recommended by the manufacturer. You’ll find this information in the documentation supplied with your vehicle.

Davanti Tyres general manager Peter Cross said: “Your tyre’s sidewall also contains all the information about your tyre that you’ll need.” Make sure the new tyres you’re planning to fit don’t have a lower load-carrying capacity than the originals. This is particularly important when you’re travelling with a fully filled car.

Grip

Tyre guide
Tyres have different ratings for a number of areas

One of the main things required from a tyre is grip. There are all manner of tyres designed for a variety of uses – from winter tyres that have been developed to work well in colder climates to performance tyres that promise the best possible grip for high-powered cars.

Cross says it’s a good idea to have a think about which conditions you experience the most – wet, icy, dry or hot – as well as the road surface that you travel on most frequently. If you’re heading off-road more often, then you might need a more adventure-focused tyre, for instance.

Value for money

Value for money is right at the forefront of people’s minds at the moment, and tyres are usually quite an expense to deal with when it comes to usual driving costs. All-season tyres could be a good option for those who want decent performance in both summer and winter, as they suit a range of driving circumstances.

Plus, with an all-season tyre, there’s no need to change between summer and winter tyres in the UK.

Fuel efficiency

Tyre guide
Off-road tyres provide great levels of grip on poor surfaces

Tyres actually account for up to 20 per cent of your car’s fuel consumption, so which ones you choose have quite the impact on how efficiently your car runs. All new tyres in the UK come with an EU tyre label that gives clear information on a tyre’s performance.

These labels will also show a tyre’s rolling resistance (lower rolling resistance tyres have a greater focus on boosting fuel economy) and how well a tyre performs in the wet. You’ll see a grading for a tyre’s noise levels, too. All elements of the label are given a letter rating, with rolling resistance, for instance, rated from A to E.

Being able to assess the labels makes it easier to make an informed choice on which tyres are right for you. All new tyres should have the labels clearly visible, so if you can’t see them, ask whoever is selling the tyres to show you.

Cross added: “Choosing the right tyre doesn’t need to be as overwhelming as it can first seem. Thinking about these simple elements means that when you take your car to the garage, you can talk clearly about what you want and need, ensuring your garage fits the right tyre for you.

“As a tyre manufacturer, we have spent years developing tyres to make sure drivers get the best experience possible and enjoy driving with confidence whatever the weather or road surface.”

