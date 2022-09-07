Bentley expands Flying Spur range with new performance-focused Speed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has topped its Flying Spur line-up with a new Speed model.

Following on from Continental GT and Bentayga Speed models, the new Flying Spur Speed will be one of Bentley’s last models to feature its iconic W12 engine. The regular Flying Spur W12 ceased production in May, leaving this new Speed variant as the only option for those drivers who want the firm’s luxury saloon with the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine.

The Speed brings an extra 84bhp and 130Nm over the Flying Spur S, allowing it to go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph. All cars use an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while all-wheel-steering and torque vectoring are standard.

The Flying Spur takes similar design cues to other Bentley Speed models, with dark finishes applied to the front grilles and headlamps, while Speed badges are applied on the lower wing. Twenty-two-inch alloy wheels are standard and available in dark tint, gloss black and silver finishes.

The Flying Spur Speed’s interior gets a host of high-quality materials

Inside, Bentley’s Dinamica Pure material – which uses 73 per cent recycled polyester – is used in many areas, contrasting the high-quality leather and piano black veneer. Buyers can also choose from a variety of walnut or eucalyptus veneers instead.

Also included are front and rear comfort seats, with 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear chairs. All seats get heating, ventilation and massage functions too. Specific to this car come Speed fascia badges and Speed inner and outer treadplates, too.