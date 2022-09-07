Bentley expands Flying Spur range with new performance-focused Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley expands Flying Spur range with new performance-focused Speed

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 8.37am
The Flying Spur Speed uses a W12 engine
The Flying Spur Speed uses a W12 engine

Bentley has topped its Flying Spur line-up with a new Speed model.

Following on from Continental GT and Bentayga Speed models, the new Flying Spur Speed will be one of Bentley’s last models to feature its iconic W12 engine. The regular Flying Spur W12 ceased production in May, leaving this new Speed variant as the only option for those drivers who want the firm’s luxury saloon with the 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine.

The Speed brings an extra 84bhp and 130Nm over the Flying Spur S, allowing it to go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph. All cars use an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while all-wheel-steering and torque vectoring are standard.

The Flying Spur takes similar design cues to other Bentley Speed models, with dark finishes applied to the front grilles and headlamps, while Speed badges are applied on the lower wing. Twenty-two-inch alloy wheels are standard and available in dark tint, gloss black and silver finishes.

Bentley Flying Spur Speed
The Flying Spur Speed’s interior gets a host of high-quality materials

Inside, Bentley’s Dinamica Pure material – which uses 73 per cent recycled polyester – is used in many areas, contrasting the high-quality leather and piano black veneer. Buyers can also choose from a variety of walnut or eucalyptus veneers instead.

Also included are front and rear comfort seats, with 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear chairs. All seats get heating, ventilation and massage functions too. Specific to this car come Speed fascia badges and Speed inner and outer treadplates, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Tesla Model Y was praised for its assistance systems
Tesla’s Model Y scores top marks in latest round of Euro NCAP tests
Halfords have reported rising sales (Halfords/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis creating risk to road safety, warns Halfords boss
Mazda CX-60
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
The ID Buzz uses a fully electric powertrain
First Drive: Is Volkswagen’s ID Buzz a fitting successor to the original bus?
Performance tyres offer more grip but aren’t as hard-wearing
What should I be looking for when buying new tyres for my car?
The new X-Trail has arrived
New Nissan X-Trail arrives with hybrid-only powertrains
The Bentley was bought by Sir Elton in 1992
Sir Elton John’s 1992 Bentley Continental R heads to auction
The R1 GYTR alongside is motorsport relative
Yamaha’s R1 GYTR is a track-only superbike
Purely electric motoring makes the Flying Spur experience even more refined
First Drive: Is the Flying Spur Hybrid a glimpse of Bentley’s future?
Fiat’s Doblo goes on sale in the UK

More from The Courier

A road closure near the house that was struck on Orchil Road, Auchterarder.
Man charged after car crashes into house in Auchterarder
The Flying Spur Speed uses a W12 engine
Perth teen stabbed 15-year-old boy with scissors in Halloween horror attack
A train at Montrose station.
Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen
Mazda CX-60
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0
Yasir Butt pled guilty to attempted extortion.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months