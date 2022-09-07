Tesla’s Model Y scores top marks in latest round of Euro NCAP tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tesla’s Model Y scores top marks in latest round of Euro NCAP tests

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 10.35am
The Tesla Model Y was praised for its assistance systems
The Tesla Model Y was praised for its assistance systems

The Tesla Model Y has posted an impressive five-star score in the latest round of Euro NCAP safety tests.

Produced in Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, the Tesla Y scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection and 98 per cent for safety-assist systems, with Euro NCAP awarding it full points for its lane-keep and camera-based driver-monitoring system.

Euro NCAP also said the Model Y’s Vision camera system performed ‘remarkably well’ in preventing collisions with cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

It was a good round for Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor, too, with its ORA Funky Cat and WEY Coffee 1 cars both scoring a full five-star safety rating.

Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen, said: “We’ve seen good results from some Chinese manufacturers in the past, but also some very poor ones. This year, Euro NCAP will test more Chinese cars than it has ever done and Great Wall really sets the standard for others to follow.

“Also, congratulations to Tesla for a truly outstanding, record-breaking Model Y rating. Tesla have shown that nothing but the best is good enough for them, and we hope to see them continue to aspire to that goal in the future.”

Euro NCAP testing
The Genesis GV60 posted a five-star safety score

Genesis had yet another high-scoring model, too. The GV60 electric SUV received a five-star rating, although Euro NCAP stated that there was “some room for improvement” in its protection of vulnerable road users.

Kia’s new Niro gained a four-star safety rating for its standard equipment, although buyers will have to pay for the optional DriveWise safety pack, which adds a radar to the Niro’s assistance system technology and improves safety levels even more in the process.

