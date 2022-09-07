Ferrari Purosangue set for September 13 reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferrari Purosangue set for September 13 reveal

By Press Association
September 7 2022, 1.07pm
A teaser image of Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue. (Ferrari)
A teaser image of Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue. (Ferrari)

Ferrari has confirmed that its upcoming Purosangue performance SUV will be unveiled on September 13.

Announcing it via a short teaser video posted to social media, the Italian firm gave a view of the front end of the new SUV under heavy disguise, accompanied by a soundtrack of the new car’s engine.

Predicted to be powered by a V12, the Purosangue could use the 6.5-litre unit that is already adopted by the firm’s 812 Superfast. There, it produces close to 800bhp and allows the Superfast to go from 0-60mph in just under three seconds. Although the larger Purosangue would undoubtedly carry a weight penalty over the 812, that V12 engine will give it some serious performance.

Arriving as Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue will enter a very competitive segment, with rivals including the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. All three adopt V8 engines, although the Bentayga is also available with a larger W12 engine.

As yet, it isn’t known whether or not Ferrari will offer the Purosangue with a smaller V8 engine – akin to the one powering its Roma and Portofino models – which might bring less outright performance but also bring down its price.

There is also the potential for a hybrid V6 engine – such as the one recently used in the 296 GTB – which would help lower the Purosangue’s emissions and improve fuel economy.

