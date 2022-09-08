Peak District National Park tries out zero-emission Toyota buses in bid to cut fuel consumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peak District National Park tries out zero-emission Toyota buses in bid to cut fuel consumption

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 2.34pm

Toyota has teamed up with the Peak District National Park to provide zero-emission vehicles to link locations.

The Japanese firm has provided electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses for a test programme.

The two-week trial is running until September 16 and is led by Gateway at Peak – a 300-acre tourism resort being developed on the park’s eastern boundary.

The vehicles – an e.City Gold and H2.City Gold – are manufactured by Toyota’s European partner CaetanoBus and are already in service worldwide.

(Toyota GB)

The trial route connects eight locations and attractions in and around the park, including Chesterfield railway station, Chatsworth and the Gateway development, which will be the hub for a new Peak Express service, scheduled to open in 2025.

Currently, 85 per cent of park visitors arrive by car and these numbers are set to increase.

Once it is fully operating, Peak Express aims to remove half a million tourist journeys from the national park, reducing CO2 emissions by 3.6m kilograms a year.

The long-term ambition is to see multiple hubs around the Peak District National Park boundary.

(Toyota GB)

Andrew McCloy, chairman of the Peak District National Park Authority, said: “Protecting the national park for future generations and developing more sustainable ways for people to visit is high on our agenda.

“The Peak Gateway site outside the national park is an excellent location for a transport hub.

“The Peak Express service is a commitment to net zero and will connect more of the national park’s attractions without the need for a car, making them more accessible and spreading out the economic benefits of tourism.”

Jon Hunt, Toyota GB alternative fuels manager, said: “There is not one simple solution for zero carbon mobility.

“That’s why this trial provides us with an exciting opportunity to try both EV and hydrogen vehicles, assessing which is more suitable to different types of journeys across the park.

“We will also be looking at optimal ways to provide refuelling and great levels of customer service on board the vehicles.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Mercedes and Rivian have entered into a new partnership
Mercedes and Rivian to collaborate on electric van production
File photo dated 22/5/2021 of Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment. On her death, Charles, who was the Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Camilla is, as the wife of the King, the Queen and her style is now Her Majesty rather than Her Royal Highness, Prince William, as heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and Kate is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen
The RX is offered with only hybrid engines
First Drive: The new Lexus RX gets a modern makeover for its fifth generation
Jeep is planning the launch fo a number of EVs
Jeep plans electric offensive with new battery-powered models
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and soaring energy prices, new analysis warns (John Walton/PA)
Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’
The six-speed manual is bespoke to the Supra
These are some of the best manual-gearbox cars on sale today
(Ford)
Ford reveals more details about upcoming E-Transit Custom
(Porsche)
Porsche adds adventure focus to its cars with new roof tent
The proposed look for the battery plant (West Midlands Gigafactory)
West Midlands Gigafactory appoints ex-Lotus engineering boss
The Taycan can accept a high rate of charge
Charging an electric car can be almost 30 per cent pricier than filling up…

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0