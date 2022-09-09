Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motoring industry pays tribute to the Queen

By Press Association
September 9 2022, 1.40pm
File photo dated 22/5/2021 of Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment. On her death, Charles, who was the Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Camilla is, as the wife of the King, the Queen and her style is now Her Majesty rather than Her Royal Highness, Prince William, as heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and Kate is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
The motoring industry has been paying its respects to the Queen after Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away aged 96.

Automotive companies from across the industry have been paying tribute to the Queen, including the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) which said that the Queen was a ‘lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry’.

A spokesperson for the trade body said: “We are deeply saddened to her of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to the service of the nation and the Commonwealth.

“She was also a lifelong supporter of the UK automotive industry, with a keen interest and expert knowledge of many of its products.

“Our sector remains indebted to her and our thoughts and condolences are with the King and the Royal Family.”

Jaguar Land Rover said that its relationship with Queen had been a ‘great source of pride for all’ and that its ‘thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time’.

Aston Martin said that it was ‘honoured’ that the Queen had visited the firm’s factory in 1966 and that it was ‘deeply saddened’ by her passing.

Bentley said it would ‘pause, reflect and show heartfelt gratitude for the historic reign of the Queen’, while Morgan said that it and ‘the wider Morgan community’ ‘joins with people around the United Kingdom and the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.’

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “For us at the Home of Rolls-Royce, Her Majesty was the only British Monarch we have ever known, and her passing is deeply felt by all of us.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the worldwide Rolls-Royce community, I respectfully extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time.”

