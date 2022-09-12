The electric vans to check out today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The electric vans to check out today

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 11.28am
(Ford)
(Ford)

The electric van segment has really grown in recent years. Even during 2022, we’ve seen various new battery-powered vans arrive on the scene, bringing zero-emissions running alongside ever-growing ranges.

With more choice than ever, which ones should you be taking a look at? Here, we’re going to go through some of the top new additions to the electric van segment.

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Volkswagen ID Buzz
The ID Buzz uses a fully electric powertrain

One of the newest electric vans on the scene, the Volkswagen ID Buzz takes inspiration from the original ‘bus’ and brings it thoroughly into the modern age. It sits on the same MEB platform that underpins many of Volkswagen Group’s electric vehicles, which means that it’s able to deliver a more car-like driving experience than you expect.

Though there’s no seven-seater option for now, the ID Buzz’s layout presents loads of space for its passengers.

Ford E-Transit Custom

Ford E-Transit Custom
(Ford)

Despite having held back for a number of years, Ford has now fully committed to the electric van segment. With a range of 236 miles, the E-Transit Custom is an electric range of the firm’s ever-popular Transit, but features a number of innovations and tweaks.

For instance, it features a clever flip-up steering wheel that can double as a table or laptop holder.

Nissan Townstar

Nissan Townstar
The Townstar is available with electric and petrol setups

Nissan’s latest compact van – the Townstar – brings a range of 183 miles from its 45kWh battery, while DC rapid charging means that a zero to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in as little as 45 minutes.

But it’s still extremely spacious with a large load area and a rugged yet comfortable cabin.

Vauxhall Movano-e

(Vauxhall)

The big Movano-e is a large van from Vauxhall that brings a really big load area for even the trickiest of jobs. Thanks to a recent upgrade, it’s able to offer more range than before too, and can now travel for up to 154 miles between charges.

It can also be charged to 80 per cent capacity in an hour using a 50kWh charger while offering a 1,100kg payload and a load volume of 15 cubic metres.

Peugeot e-Boxer

Peugeot e-Boxer
The e-Boxer can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW

Another large van, the e-Boxer is a great option from Peugeot if space is what you’re after. It’ll do 154 miles on a charge, while there’s the option to have a window van if the full panel layout isn’t what you’re after.

Clever packing of the e-Boxer’s powertrain means that it’s no less spacious than the regular version, too.

Fiat E-Doblo

Fiat Doblo
The new Doblo will be offered in petrol, diesel and electric forms

More on the compact end of the van spectrum sits the Fiat E-Doblo. It’s one of the newest additions to the electric van segment and brings a range of up to 175 miles courtesy of a 50kWh battery.

There’s also the option to have a ‘Magic Plug’ installed as an option on the E-Doblo, which allows the driver to use the car’s battery to power external devices.

