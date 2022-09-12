Man crosses two lanes of traffic on 35-second sprint to wave at King’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man crosses two lanes of traffic on 35-second sprint to wave at King’s car

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 12.46pm Updated: September 12 2022, 2.18pm
Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo with close protection officers leaving a car which is providing security and gesturing to the member of public (BBC/PA)
Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo with close protection officers leaving a car which is providing security and gesturing to the member of public (BBC/PA)

As members of the public lined the streets to watch the King leave Westminster on Monday, one man embarked on a 35-second sprint through traffic to wave and take a picture.

After Charles’s speech at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch on the death of his mother the Queen, the King and Queen Consort left via car for RAF Northolt for their journey to Edinburgh.

The journey was captured live by broadcast helicopters and footage on the BBC showed the moment one man decided to give chase after the motorcade as it passed.

Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo with close protection officers leaving a car which is providing security and gesturing to the member of public
Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo (BBC/PA)

Wearing a light-coloured top and blue trousers, the man was waiting at a crossing on the A40 to take pictures on his phone as the King’s car passed on its way to RAF Northolt for a flight to Scotland.

When the procession slowed down due to traffic, the man broke into a run, sprinting for 35 seconds up the road and crossing a bus stop and two lanes of traffic so he could stand just a couple of metres from the King’s car.

Stood just in front and to the left-hand side of the King’s car – the side on which the Queen Consort was sat in the back seat alongside the King – the man appeared to take a picture before waving at the pair.

