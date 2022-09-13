Long-term report: What is the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer like to live with?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: What is the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer like to live with?

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.16am
(PA)
(PA)

With the spike in demand for SUVs and crossovers, the humble MPV hasn’t seen a considerable amount of interest recently. At one point the go-to choice for families and space-lovers alike, the MPV fell out of favour with buyers as people started leaning towards a more high-up, confidence-inspiring driving position.

But that hasn’t stopped BMW from forging on with its own MPV – the new 2 Series Active Tourer. It’s a car that we’ll be living with over a couple of months to see how it compares with a modern crossover and why it could be a viable alternative to a compact SUV.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

You see BMW has thrown the works at the Active Tourer. Inside, it gets the firm’s latest Operating System 8 setup, which up until now has only featured on its latest iX and i4 electric cars. It’s a super-sharp feature, with glossy menus accessed via a wide central screen.

Some might lament the removal of BMW’s tried-and-tested rotary iDrive controller but, in truth, you don’t miss it here. Our only objection up until this point has simply been around just how many menus and settings there are to go through. Even doing something as simple as activating the heated seats requires a dizzying number of presses – something that could definitely be made simpler with some shortcut buttons.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

This particular car we’ve got is a 223i, which means it uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 215bhp. To me, that seems like a heck of a lot and, when you consider that the 223i will do 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds – which is only a little slower than a Golf GTI – it means that this plucky MPV feels fairly spirited in a straight line.

Thankfully, despite this performance, BMW claims that the 223i will manage around 44mpg combined, which isn’t too bad – though some way off being remarkable. That said, the engine does feel particularly smooth, even if the seven-speed automatic gearbox can feel a little hesitant at times. It’s fine when you’re at a cruise, but that initial take-off – particularly when entering a roundabout – can feel a little too slow.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

However, the overall refinement is very good. Even though this car is fitted with a full panoramic roof – which can sometimes disrupt an otherwise quiet cabin – it’s very hushed when you’re on the motorway, without too much wind noise to speak of.

There can be a little bit of sound generated by the 19-inch wheels, but it’s not too much to contend with. In truth, we’d probably swap out those 19-inch wheels for smaller ones as they’d not only benefit refinement but also improve the ride which can feel overly firm at times in this M-Sport-specification car.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

But it’s the practicality that shines through with the Active Tourer, as it does on so many MPVs. There’s loads of headroom for those sitting in the back, while having the seats fitted on sliding rails means that you can shift between more legroom or more boot space as and when you see fit. As standard, there are 415 litres of boot space, rising to 1,405 litres with the rear seats lowered. It’s a decent-size space and one that is easy to access thanks to its powered boot and low-load lip.

The general fit-and-finish is excellent too. This 2 Series Active Tourer comes in at £41,489 which is a lot in anyone’s money, but you don’t feel like BMW is scrimping when it comes to material quality or fitment. Everything feels very well screwed together, while the part-leather seats have loads of support and have proved comfortable even on longer journeys.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

We’ve just found the lane-keep assist system a little intrusive at times. There doesn’t appear to be a dedicated switch to disable it and though the system works just fine on the motorway, down traditional British country lanes it really does try and keep you running along a line which might not exist. It’s quite strong, too, and takes some effort to overcome. All of this can be a bit disconcerting.

But the 2 Series Active Tourer feels like a great example of why crossovers and SUVs needn’t be the go-to option. This is a comfortable, spacious car that has boatloads of room for those sitting in the rear and a pleasant environment for those up front. The fact that BMW has thrown its latest technology at the Active Tourer shows some confidence in the segment, too.

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
(PA)

What would we change about it during our time in the car so far? Well, that menu could definitely do with clearing up and making it a little more intuitive while, to us, this M-Sport specification car rides just a little too firmly, particularly if you’re going to be taking the whole family along for the ride.

Thankfully, BMW does offer a Luxury model which brings a more – you guessed it – luxurious take and does without the stiffened suspension of the M Sport. For outright comfort, we’d opt for that one instead.Fac

  • Model: BMW 2 Series Active Tourer
  • Model as tested: 223i M Sport
  • Price as tested: £41,489
  • Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 215bhp
  • Torque: 360Nm
  • Max speed: 150mph
  • 0-60mph: 6.8 seconds
  • Economy: 44mpg
  • Emissions: 137-149g/km

