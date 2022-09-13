UK Drive: The Volkswagen T-Roc is a true crossover all-rounder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: The Volkswagen T-Roc is a true crossover all-rounder

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.50am
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

What is it?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s SUV range continues growing at such a pace that even models like the T-Roc (launched in 2017) are now the ‘old’ models, so five years on, it’s time this crossover got an update.

Slotting between the T-Cross and Tiguan in the SUV line-up, it’s already clocked up well in excess of a million sales in a short space of time, aided by the arrival of the oddball Cabriolet version and sporty R model. But it’s the regular SUV that’s the big seller and looks set to overtake the Golf in the sales charts soon. That’s if the updated version is good, that is…

What’s new?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen isn’t known for wild mid-life updates, and the changes to this T-Roc are relatively minimal. Up front, there’s a redesigned look with LED headlights now included across the range, with Matrix LED units available on higher-spec versions.

Inside, there’s more in the way of technology, with a redesigned touchscreen and digital dials fitted across the line-up. VW has also worked to address some quality concerns of its predecessor, with a more upmarket dashboard introduced, while the trim levels have had a rejig and gained more in the way of standard equipment in the process.

What’s under the bonnet?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

The engine line-up remains the same as before on this updated T-Roc, with a wide choice of petrol and diesel engines on offer, though with a noticeable absence of hybrid and electric options.

Our test car uses the smallest of the lot – a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 108bhp and 200Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox so you’ll have to upgrade if you want a DSG automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive.

It takes 10.6 seconds to hit 60mph, while it’s able to hit a top speed of 115mph, where permitted. Its efficiency is impressive too for a small petrol unit – returning up to a claimed 47.1mpg, with CO2 emissions of 136g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Behind the wheel, the T-Roc is an excellent all-rounder that fulfils its brief well as a compact crossover. The ride quality on our entry-level Life version is particularly impressive, helped by its small 16-inch alloy wheels with chunky tyre sidewalls, while refinement is another strong point, with the T-Roc being quiet on the move.

Another advantage is that it feels like an actual SUV behind the wheel, as it has a properly raised driving position, unlike many in this class. Visibility in general is very good, though the rear C-pillar is quite thick and can occasionally obscure the view out of the rear.

Though this 1.0-litre engine isn’t the best option for those that like to get a move on, it’s impressive just how well it works in a decently sized crossover like the T-Roc 99 per cent of the time, while the manual gearbox is very pleasant to use too.

How does it look?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

The T-Roc arrived in 2017 as Volkswagen’s funkiest-looking SUV to date, and it remains one of the better-looking cars in this class, to our opinion. Thick plastic cladding suits the T-Roc well, helping to give it that chunky styling that buyers in this class love.

It’s a classy redesign too, with the new LED headlights and redesigned grille really helping to modernise the T-Roc. It is, however, quite a spec-dependent model to look at, with entry-life Life versions looking a bit basic with their small 16-inch alloy wheels. If style is important, it’s certainly worth upgrading to the more eye-catching R-Design model.

What’s it like inside?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

Oddly for a Volkswagen, it was the T-Roc’s interior that was the aspect that let the side down previously, which the firm has worked to address. And largely successfully too, with greater soft-touch materials helping to lift the quality of the interior. The addition of digital dials and a ‘touch’ panel for the climate control are both welcome, and further modernise the cabin. Interestingly, lower-spec T-Rocs offer a more intuitive cabin than plusher versions, with Style and R-Line models both getting overly fussy digitalised steering wheel buttons.

It puts a big tick in the practicality box too. The 445-litre boot is a great size, and considerably larger than a Golf’s, though rear legroom is a touch cramped. Skoda’s Kamiq performs better in this area.

What’s the spec like?

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

There’s the choice of three trim levels on the latest T-Roc – Life, Style and R-Line, though all get plenty of equipment included.

We reckon for many, the Life will get pretty much everything someone needs, including an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, digital dials and adaptive cruise control.

Prices for this start from £25,810, and with a couple of options, such as heated seats (£295) and a nice paint colour (£800), it still gets you a lot of car for your money. T-Rocs at the lower end of the spectrum make the most sense, as prices can rise to almost £40,000 for a top-spec car with a select few options.

Verdict

Volkswagen may have been fairly light with the updates on this latest T-Roc, but those it has made have only improved an already impressive crossover.

Now boasting a more upmarket interior and smarter design, this only builds on the T-Roc’s already practical interior and impressive performance behind the wheel. In a particularly competitive segment, the T-Roc does more than enough to deserve your attention.

  • Model: Volkswagen T-Roc
  • Price: £25,810
  • Model as tested: Volkswagen T-Roc Life 1.0 TSI 110PS
  • Price as tested: £27,785
  • Engine: 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 108bhp
  • Torque: 200Nm
  • 0-60mph: 10.6 seconds
  • Top speed: 115mph
  • Economy: 47.1mpg
  • Emissions: 136g/km CO2

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA Images)
Mourners ‘strongly urged’ to use public transport amid travel warnings for Royal Funeral
Uprated suspension comes as standard on the SP
Ducati’s Monster SP brings less weight and more focus
The front end has been redesigned
First Drive: Can the revised DS7 stand out in a crowded market?
(Dacia)
Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28
All seven generations of Ford Mustang together. (Ford)
The history of the Ford Mustang
(Twisted Automotive)
Sixteen ‘factory-fresh’ classic Land Rover Defenders being offered for sale
(Maserati)
Maserati GranTurismo revealed in new official images
The Ford Mustang retains its renowned V8 engine. (Ford)
New Ford Mustang revealed with overhauled interior – but V8 engine remains
(Suzuki)
Suzuki introduces new colours on Hayabusa and SV650

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0