Peugeot expands electric car line-up with new e-308 and e-308 SW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peugeot expands electric car line-up with new e-308 and e-308 SW

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.54am
Both cars offer a range of up to 248 miles
Both cars offer a range of up to 248 miles

Peugeot has continued its electric car series expansion with the introduction of the e-308 and e-308 SW.

Both cars use a 156bhp electric motor paired with a 54kWh battery which helps to deliver up to 248 miles between charges. Thanks to an 11kW on-board charger, the e-308 can accept a 100kW rapid charge, resulting in a 20 to 80 per cent top-up taking less than 25 minutes.

Peugeot e-308 SW
The e-308 can charge at speeds of up to 100kW

A range of assistance systems has been included, such as adaptive cruise control and long-range blind spot monitoring which operates at distances of up to 75 metres. Rear traffic alert helps when reversing, too.

Inside, both e-308 and e-308 SW make use of Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system with a compact steering wheel giving an easy view of the digital head-up display in front. This is paired with a 10-inch central touchscreen which houses primary navigation and media functions.

It’ll be offered in Allure and GT specifications, with Matrix LED headlights included on the latter. ‘Three-claw’ rear lights give a distinctive look to the back of the car, too. Peugeot has also developed a new 18-inch wheel specifically for the e-308 and e-308 SW, which has been designed to offer the best possible aerodynamic efficiency.

Both cars will be available in the UK from the second half of 2023 and can be purchased either via a Peugeot retailer or through the firm’s Buy Online platform.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA Images)
Mourners ‘strongly urged’ to use public transport amid travel warnings for Royal Funeral
Uprated suspension comes as standard on the SP
Ducati’s Monster SP brings less weight and more focus
The front end has been redesigned
First Drive: Can the revised DS7 stand out in a crowded market?
(Dacia)
Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28
All seven generations of Ford Mustang together. (Ford)
The history of the Ford Mustang
(Twisted Automotive)
Sixteen ‘factory-fresh’ classic Land Rover Defenders being offered for sale
(Maserati)
Maserati GranTurismo revealed in new official images
The Ford Mustang retains its renowned V8 engine. (Ford)
New Ford Mustang revealed with overhauled interior – but V8 engine remains
(Suzuki)
Suzuki introduces new colours on Hayabusa and SV650

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0