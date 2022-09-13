Pagani’s Utopia arrives with V12 power and manual transmission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pagani’s Utopia arrives with V12 power and manual transmission

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.32pm
(Pagani)
(Pagani)

Pagani has unveiled its new Utopia as its latest high-performance hypercar.

It’s powered by a 6.0-litre bi-turbo engine built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG, bringing 852bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. What sets it apart from many rivals is its adoption of a seven-speed manual transmission, which has been called an ‘essential requirement’ for the Utopia.

Pagani Utopia
(Pagani)

It will, however, also be available with an automatic transmission built by specialists Xtrac.

It’s all based around a carbo-titanium monocoque with front and rear tubular subframes crafted from alloy. Linked to this is a forged aluminium double wishbone suspension setup, with electronically controlled shock absorbers. In fact, Pagani says that the Utopia is 10.5 per cent more torsionally rigid than its previous road-legal models.

The combines with an exceptionally low overall dry weight of 1,280kg, significantly less than Pagani’s previous range-topping Huayra hypercar.

The exterior of the car has been designed to be as aerodynamic as possible, with a number of wind tunnel sessions used to create a particularly slippery exterior. However, Pagani has worked to ensure it remains aerodynamic without the need for extra ‘add-ons’.

It incorporates active suspended aero at the rear, which can help to provide the best possible stability in all conditions, while directing air towards the braking system allows them to operate at the top of their performance even when under heavy use.

Pagani Utopia
(Pagani)

The Utopia sits on 21-inch front and 22-inch rear alloy wheels which wear tyres developed exclusively with Pirelli. There’s the option of a PZero Corsa for high-performance driving, or a Pirelli SottoZero for winter conditions.

Inside, the Utopia’s cabin features Pagani’s usually high level of detail, while there is a complete lack of screens apart from a small display in front of the driver. The steering wheel is machined from a single block of aluminium, while many of the instruments are purely analogue to make them easier to use.

