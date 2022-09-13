Ferrari’s Purosangue brings four-seater comfort and huge performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari’s Purosangue brings four-seater comfort and huge performance

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 6.07pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.09pm

Ferrari has unveiled its new Purosangue after several months of teasers and announcements.

Powered by a mid-front-mounted 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, the Purosangue uses one of Ferrari’s most iconic powertrains. Derived from the engine in the 812 Competizione, the 12-cylinder engine produces 715bhp and 716Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’ll manage 0-60mph in under 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 193mph.

Ferrari Purosangue (EMBARGO: 13/09/2022 18:00BST)
The rear-hinged doors give great access to the rear of the cabin

Ferrari has shortened the first seven ratios of the gearbox to give a more immediate response, while the eighth ratio is longer for more relaxed cruising.

The Purosangue also incorporates Ferrari’s new active suspension. Created in collaboration with Multimatic, it combines an electric motor actuator and hydraulic damper into one system. By taking this approach, the car’s ride can be controlled more effectively and with quicker reactions. Using sensors on each suspension corner, the Purosangue’s cornering ability is enhanced while uneven road surfaces are levelled out.

The exterior of the car has aerodynamic efficiency in mind, with a smoothed-out design helping it to cut through the air effectively.

Inside, the Purosangue features space for four people. It’s been designed as a four-seater from the outset, meaning the seats in the back are individual with no central bench between them. Accessed via rear-hinged doors, the Purosangue’s rear seats feature their own electric adjustment and are heated, too, while a rotary dial gives access to many of the car’s heating and ventilation functions.

In the front, the Purosangue’s cockpit takes many elements from the one in the SF90 Stradale. One of the standout features is a 10.2-inch display that sits ahead of the passenger and allows them to view and change many aspects of the car’s setup.

Ferrari Purosangue (EMBARGO: 13/09/2022 18:00BST)
A large screen sits ahead of the passenger

Ferrari has introduced the Purosangue with a new optional bullet-proof fabric that’s also used in military uniforms. It’s an alternative to the usual carpeting or leather that is used to trim the floor and is exceptionally hard-wearing. Around the back, there’s a 473-litre boot that can be expanded by lowering the rear seats flat.

Measuring 4.97 metres long and weighing 2,180kg, the Purosangue is expected to arrive in the UK during the third quarter of 2023, with prices starting at €390,000 (circa £338,460).

