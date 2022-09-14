Vauxhall confirms new ‘GSE’ electrified performance sub-brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vauxhall confirms new ‘GSE’ electrified performance sub-brand

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.08am
The GSe nameplate will be used for future electrified performance Vauxhalls. (Vauxhall)
Vauxhall has announced that it will create a new performance sub-brand called GSe, focusing purely on electrified models as the brand works towards becoming an EV-only firm by 2028.

The British brand has a long history of performance models, with both the GSi and VXR nameplates being used in the past for its sportier cars.

However, as it now looks to focus more on electrified models, it will establish Grand Sport Electric (GSe) as its ‘new top-of-the-range electrified performance sub-brand’.

Vauxhall has a long history of performance models, including the Insignia GSi pictured. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall says GSe models will offer ‘athletic looks’, ‘driver-focused chassis set-ups’ and ‘higher performance’, but while retaining the zero-emissions benefits.

The firm is being tight-lipped about the upcoming performance models that will be offered, though the use of ‘electrified’ (rather than electric) suggests it will offer sporty hybrid models before turning its attention simply to EVs. It’s a similar move that’s been adopted by fellow Stellantis brand Peugeot with its ‘Sport Engineered’ nameplate.

The latest generation Astra is likely to be a model that a GSe version will be offered on, though given Vauxhall already offers plenty of electric and hybrid models already – such as the Corsa-e, Mokka-e and Astra Hybrid-e – there’s plenty of potential.

Vauxhall Astra
The current Astra is a popular choice to receive the GSe treatment (Vauxhall)

James Taylor, acting managing director at Vauxhall, said: “GSe will offer sports handling and looks combined with the performance and responsibility of electrified powertrains.

“Sitting atop the newly simplified Vauxhall range, the GSe name is both a nod to GSi performance models from our heritage as well being a complement to the GS versions in our line-up today. Vauxhall is committed to electrifying Britain and GSe shows that performance and driving pleasure are set to be part of our electric future.”

Vauxhall has already outlined plans to offer an electrified version of every car it sells by 2024, before purely selling EVs from 2028.

