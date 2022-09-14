BMW to use plastic parts made from recycled fishing nets in future vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW to use plastic parts made from recycled fishing nets in future vehicles

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.00am
BMW will be creating a new plastic material from recycled fishing nets and ropes
BMW will be creating a new plastic material from recycled fishing nets and ropes

BMW models launched from 2025 onwards will incorporate trim parts crafted from recycled fishing nets and ropes.

This new raw material will contain around 30 per cent recycled marine plastics and will then be used to trim areas of both the interior and exterior of the car. As a result, these components bring 25 per cent lower CO2 emissions compared to conventionally-made plastics.

BMW plastics
Recycled nets and ropes are used to create the new plastic

This form of recycling also reduces the need for petroleum-based primary plastics, while at the same time helping to reduce ocean pollution.

To create these new trim pieces, BMW is working in collaboration with Danish firm Plastix. It takes fishing nets and ropes and puts them through a process which turns them into tiny plastic granules. Though marine plastics have already been used in the automotive industry, up until this point they have only been turned into fibres, whereas this new granule-creating process means that they can be used for injection moulding for the first time.

The raw materials made in this way can consist of around 30 per cent of recycled maritime plastic waste and can be incorporated in a number of ways throughout a car’s construction.

Recycled nylon is already being used in some of BMW’s models, in areas such as the floor mats on the electric iX and upcoming X1. Called Econyl, it also uses discarded fishing nets but combines this with worn floor coverings and residual waste from plastic production.

