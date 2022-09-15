New Ford Mustang revealed with overhauled interior – but V8 engine remains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Ford Mustang revealed with overhauled interior – but V8 engine remains

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 10.48am
The Ford Mustang retains its renowned V8 engine. (Ford)
Ford has revealed its new next-generation Mustang, which has received the brand’s latest in-car technology and revised styling.

The Mustang has been Ford’s muscle car for an impressive 58 years, and with more than 10 million sold worldwide, it’s the world’s best-selling sports car.

Now entering its seventh generation, Ford has retained the model’s iconic naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 engine. Ford hasn’t revealed any power details, but expect a slight increase on the outgoing model’s 444bhp power output, thanks to a new air induction system and redesigned throttle body, which are said to ‘provide greater response and performance’. There will continue to be the option of a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission too.

The Mustang continues to be offered in both coupe and convertible form. (Ford)

But the main change on this new Mustang concerns the interior, which gets a fully digitalised look. Behind a new flat-bottomed steering wheel sits a 12.4–inch digital instrument cluster that can be customised, as well as a new 13.2-inch touchscreen using Ford’s latest Sync 4 software. This is angled towards the driver and is said to ‘create an immersive digital experience’, while offering wireless updates.

The design of the new Mustang hasn’t changed dramatically, and is still easily recognisable as a ‘Mustang’. The front-end is said to be influenced by the original ‘60s design, with a three-section bonnet design and smart LED headlights. Ford also says it’s been ‘optimised for pedestrian protection’.

At the rear, there’s a new signature light bar and redesigned diffuser, while each Mustang version adopts a unique front-end. Like before, there’s the choice of coupe or convertible models.

The Ford Mustang gets a radically overhauled interior. (Ford)

Ford is also introducing a new track-focused ‘Dark Horse’ model, which gains a more powerful V8 motor and a ‘Performance Package’, bringing elements such as a Torsen limited-slip differential that maximises traction, along with more powerful cooling fans. These Dark Horse models also get bespoke styling, including darkened LED headlights, a gloss black grille and black exhaust tips.

Jim Farley, CEO of the Ford Motor Company, said: “Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles.

“Ford, however, is turbocharging its ICE [internal combustion engine] growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – on top of investing in electric vehicles through 2026.”

The Ford Mustang is poised to arrive in the UK in 2023, with full pricing and specifications detailed at a later date.

