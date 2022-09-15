Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28

By Press Association
September 15 2022, 4.17pm Updated: September 16 2022, 8.05am
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)

BMW has confirmed that its new range-topping XM SUV will be unveiled on September 28.

The latest in a flurry of new BMW models launched in 2022 to celebrate 50 years of the brand’s ‘M’ performance division, the XM is set to be the most controversial yet.

Teased last year by the Concept XM, it’s set to occupy flagship status in BMW’s SUV line-up, and feature a bold design with a huge double kidney grille.

It will be the first bespoke ‘M’ only model since the early M1 – rather than a racier version of an existing model in BMW’s line-up – and importantly ushers in electrification into the firm’s M cars, with the XM’s hybrid powertrain likely to be rolled out across future models.

Pairing a newly developed V8 engine combined with an electric motor, it will develop a huge 641bhp and 800Nm of torque, making it BMW’s most powerful car to date. With a fully-charged battery, it’s also set to be able to travel for up to 50 miles on electricity.

Set to be produced at BMW’s SUV Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, where models such as the X5, X6 and X7 are made, production of the new car is set to commence in December.

The BMW Concept XM (BMW)

Speaking earlier in the year, Franciscus van Meel, chairman of BMW M, said: “With the debut of the BMW XM at the end of our anniversary year, we are looking into the future, where BMW M will continue to break with conventions and push boundaries.

“Electrification gives us new opportunities to demonstrate that unmistakable M feeling in a fascinating way and transfer it to the road. Regardless of their drive technology, our performance and high-performance cars will continue to possess an unmistakable and authentic M character in the future.”

