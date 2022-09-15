Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BMW has confirmed that its new range-topping XM SUV will be unveiled on September 28.

The latest in a flurry of new BMW models launched in 2022 to celebrate 50 years of the brand’s ‘M’ performance division, the XM is set to be the most controversial yet.

Teased last year by the Concept XM, it’s set to occupy flagship status in BMW’s SUV line-up, and feature a bold design with a huge double kidney grille.

How do you harness ultimate electrified M Power? Boldly await the first-ever #BMWXM – arrives 28.09.22. pic.twitter.com/7dwa7LG8F7 — BMW (@BMW) September 14, 2022

It will be the first bespoke ‘M’ only model since the early M1 – rather than a racier version of an existing model in BMW’s line-up – and importantly ushers in electrification into the firm’s M cars, with the XM’s hybrid powertrain likely to be rolled out across future models.

Pairing a newly developed V8 engine combined with an electric motor, it will develop a huge 641bhp and 800Nm of torque, making it BMW’s most powerful car to date. With a fully-charged battery, it’s also set to be able to travel for up to 50 miles on electricity.

Set to be produced at BMW’s SUV Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, where models such as the X5, X6 and X7 are made, production of the new car is set to commence in December.

The BMW Concept XM (BMW)

Speaking earlier in the year, Franciscus van Meel, chairman of BMW M, said: “With the debut of the BMW XM at the end of our anniversary year, we are looking into the future, where BMW M will continue to break with conventions and push boundaries.

“Electrification gives us new opportunities to demonstrate that unmistakable M feeling in a fascinating way and transfer it to the road. Regardless of their drive technology, our performance and high-performance cars will continue to possess an unmistakable and authentic M character in the future.”