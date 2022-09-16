Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dacia's Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 9.08am
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

Dacia has revealed the Manifesto Concept as a futuristic model that showcases what we can expect to see from some of the brand’s more rugged models in the future.

Almost looking like a modern take of a dune buggy, the two-seat concept aims to reaffirm the brand’s values as it looks to target those ‘keener to try outdoor pursuits’.

Focusing on simplicity – a trait Dacia is well known for with its no-frills models – the Manifesto has no doors, windows or windscreen, but a variety of hard-wearing and waterproof surfaces. You can even jet-wash the inside without causing damage.

Just like some of the brand’s current cars, there is no touchscreen but an integration point to connect a smartphone to. The concept car’s ‘YouClip’ feature, which allows a range of modular accessories to be secured to it, will be seen on future Dacia production models, too.

The single headlight can also be removed and used as a torch, while linking to the outdoor pursuits ethos, the Manifesto Concept comes with four-wheel drive, plenty of ground clearance and large off-road wheels and tyres.

Other practical touches include removable seat covers that double up as sleeping bags, while a dedicated and removable battery can be used as a power source for outdoor activities needing electricity. With Dacia poised to introduce a campervan based on its Jogger MPV in 2023, these details could point towards what’s to come from this model.

(Dacia)

The Renault-owned brand is working to become more sustainable, and the Manifesto’s main plastic body parts contain a high proportion of recycled substances, including a recycled polypropylene that Dacia has developed with suppliers and called Starkle.

Lionel Jaillet, Dacia product performance director, said: “We want to build a range of products that strengthens our brand promise, focusing on the essentials and adapting our vehicles for outdoor activities.

“Beyond our models, we are also working on innovative features that match our customers’ needs and lifestyles even more closely. Manifesto Concept is a ‘lab’ to try out and mock up new ideas. The version you can see today will keep on evolving as we keep on exploring. So don’t miss the next models: they will be ever smarter, ever more tailored to outdoor activities and ever more Dacia!”

