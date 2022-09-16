Ducati’s Monster SP brings less weight and more focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ducati’s Monster SP brings less weight and more focus

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 2.11pm
Uprated suspension comes as standard on the SP
Uprated suspension comes as standard on the SP

Ducati has introduced a new lightweight motorcycle – the Monster SP.

Arriving at the top of the Monster range, the SP incorporates a range of lightweight and uprated components. Set around a four-valve twin engine, the Monster SP sports a livery inspired by the colours of the Ducati’s Lenovo Team’s Desmosedici GP, contrasted by a gold anodized Ohlins NIX30 fork.

Ducati Monster SP
The Monster SP has a range of lightweight components

This fork brings a 0.6kg weight saving over the one used on the Monster and Monster+, while helping to ‘increase the feeling’, according to Ducati.

As well as the upgraded suspension, the Monster SP incorporates Brembo Stylema brakes with a 320mm front disc some 0.5kg lighter than the standard Monster versions. Plus, a lithium-ion battery represents a weight saving of 2kg.

There’s a red saddle, too, while all SP versions get Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Ducati has also recalibrated the riding modes, while a new Wet setting has been introduced to help improve safety on slippery conditions. Everything is managed via controls on the handlebars and a 4.3-inch TFT screen. The racing graphics on this screen mimic those on the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter and and a full set of details on the left.

Reduced load transfers help to improve cornering ability, while all versions get Monster SP logos on the passenger seat cover and the Ducati logo on the fuel tank.

Ducati has said that the Monster SP will hit dealerships in January 2023, while a depowered version will be available for those riders with an A2 licence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(PA Images)
Mourners ‘strongly urged’ to use public transport amid travel warnings for Royal Funeral
The front end has been redesigned
First Drive: Can the revised DS7 stand out in a crowded market?
(Dacia)
Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28
All seven generations of Ford Mustang together. (Ford)
The history of the Ford Mustang
(Twisted Automotive)
Sixteen ‘factory-fresh’ classic Land Rover Defenders being offered for sale
(Maserati)
Maserati GranTurismo revealed in new official images
The Ford Mustang retains its renowned V8 engine. (Ford)
New Ford Mustang revealed with overhauled interior – but V8 engine remains
(Suzuki)
Suzuki introduces new colours on Hayabusa and SV650
Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0