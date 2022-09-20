Volkswagen Golf left drenched in red paint after it was left parked in a disabled bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen Golf left drenched in red paint after it was left parked in a disabled bay

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 9.17am
The car was completely covered in the red paint
The car was completely covered in the red paint

Police are hunting for a car vandal who covered a Volkswagen Golf in red paint after it was left partially parked in a disabled spot.

The white hatchback was left with its front wheels inside a bay for blue badge holders on a residential street in Portsmouth last Wednesday night. (September 14).

Car paint
All four tyres were left deflated

However, when they returned they were greeted with quite the shock as the 2016 Volkswagen Golf had been completely drenched with red paint that was left streaked across the roof, windscreen and bonnet.

All four of the vehicle’s tyres were also deflated in what would appear to be a tit-for-tat attack by an irate motorist who was unable to park.

Police in the seaside town say they have been made aware of the incident and have launched an investigation to establish what happened.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We have received a report of criminal damage to a vehicle on Powerscourt Road in Portsmouth.

Car paint
Even the rear of the car had been coverered

“The damage took place sometime between 6pm on Wednesday 14 September and 6.24am on Thursday 15 September, which is the time it was reported to us.

“Our local neighbourhood team have reviewed the incident and will be following up the lines of enquiry currently available to them to try and determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.”

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and the investigation continues.

