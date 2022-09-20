BMW’s next generation EV batteries to be 50 per cent cheaper than current units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW’s next generation EV batteries to be 50 per cent cheaper than current units

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 11.23am
The iX3 can charge at speeds of up to 150kW
The iX3 can charge at speeds of up to 150kW

BMW says the cost of its next generation electric car batteries will be reduced by 50 per cent as the firm progresses development of its upcoming EVs.

The German firm is working on the development of its ‘Gen 6’ EV batteries, which are due to be launched in 2025 with its ‘Neue Klasse’ – an important new electric car platform that signals the next phase of its EVs.

Currently on its Gen 5 electric cars, BMW says the battery makes up 40 per cent of the total vehicle cost, so the firm is very keen to reduce that as the firm “believes EVs should be available to anyone,” says Marie-Therese v. Srbik, head of battery cell development at BMW.

Thanks to improvements in battery cells, BMW expects to reduce the cost of a battery by 50 per cent (at a pack level), while also reducing the time needed to charge by 30 per cent. Similarly, the firm expects a 30 per cent mileage increase from a full charge of a battery, though BMW stressed that it was ‘optimising real-world range rather than WLTP numbers’.

BMW says it will have two different battery cell formats – one for saloons and one for SUVs – showcasing the bodystyles that it will prioritise for EVs.

With the firm also looking to improve its sustainability, it will increase the nickel content in its batteries while reducing the amount of cobalt used, which will help to reduce the amount of CO2 involved in producing a battery.

Frank Weber, head of sustainability at BMW, said: “The newly-developed sixth generation of our lithium-ion cells will bring a huge leap in technology that will increase energy density by more than 20 percent, improve charging speed by up to 30 percent and enhance range by up to 30 percent.

“We are also reducing CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60 percent. These are big steps for sustainability and customer benefits.”

On the subject of sustainability, BMW is looking to create vegan interiors by phasing out leather from selected models. The next-generation Mini Countryman, due in 2023, is set to be one of the first models to offer a vegan-friendly cabin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Drivers have serious concerns about Government proposals to relax MOT rules to ease the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey suggests (Liam McBurney/PA)
Majority of drivers against relaxing MOT rules – survey
Electric vehicle chargepoint operators have urged the Chancellor to cut VAT on public charging (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor urged to cut VAT on public charging of electric cars
The C63 will be available in both saloon and estate layouts
New Mercedes-AMG C63S arrives with four-cylinder power and hybrid tech
Polestar is establishing a new Space at the Battersea Power Station
Polestar to establish flagship UK Space at Battersea Power Station
Fuel prices at UK forecourts have fallen to the lowest level since mid-May (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fuel prices fall to lowest level since mid-May
The M340i sits at the top of the 3 Series range, aside from the M3. (BMW)
First Drive: Is the BMW M440i the ultimate everyday performance car?
The Toyota Highlander.
Road Test: 7seat £50k Toyota Highlander driven on Scottish roads
0
The Super Seven models incorporate classic design features
Caterham’s new Super Seven models bring classic styling with modern performance
The BMW 3 Series has been updated for 2022. (BMW)
First Drive: Is the updated BMW 3 Series Touring still the supreme estate car…
The ST is surprisingly refined at speed
First Drive: Can the revamped Ford Focus ST deliver hot hatch perfection?

More from The Courier

The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks