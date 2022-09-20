‘Less is more’: Sir Paul Smith on the electric Mini Recharged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Less is more’: Sir Paul Smith on the electric Mini Recharged

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 1.55pm
Paul Smith in the Electrified Mini
Paul Smith in the Electrified Mini

Back in 1998, British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith created a run of Mini Paul Smith Edition cars. Limited to just 1,800 individual vehicles, they became something of a cult classic with their striking blue exterior setting them out from the rest of the road.

Now, Sir Paul is back with a version of his 1998 original that has been brought into the electrified age. Called the Mini Recharged, it’s been built in collaboration with official partner company Recharged Heritage Limited and features the same 72kW electric motor that you’ll find in Mini’s Cooper SE.

Paul Smith Mini
Sir Paul was central to the design of the car

“I think the joy for me of the original Mini is just the rawness of it and how brave he (Mini designer Alec Issigonis) was. So many cars you see are beautiful but it’s like they didn’t know where to stop,” said Sir Paul, speaking at the Goodwood Revival.

“When you do a fashion show, you’ve got 15 minutes and half a million pounds to say what you want to say. The thing I’ve learnt is not to put in everything. Say ‘this is about colour’ or ‘this is about shape’. There’s that very famous sentence – less is more.”

This ‘less is more’ ethos can be seen throughout the Mini Recharged, with its bare bodyshell and unclad floor plan. Recycling has been put front and centre of the Recharged, too, with floor mats made from reclaimed rubber.

The entire dashboard has been cleaned up, with many of the buttons and dials removed in favour of a magnet next to the steering wheel that can hold the driver’s smartphone.

Paul Smith Mini
Paul took his typical ‘design with a twist’ approach to the Mini

“I think what’s so lovely is that the car you’ve always loved, you can bring it up to today’s standards,” adds Sir Paul. “Personally, I love the rawness.”

The exterior colour of the Mini Recharged which, since it is based on the original Paul Smith Edition, has been kept the same and has a truly personal link to the designer.

“Incidentally, the colour for the outside came from the shirt I was wearing on the day at Oxford (Mini’s factory). The spray paint people asked ‘what blue’ and I said ‘this blue here!’ and I cut my shirt and gave them that. We’ve still got the shirt – it’s now got a little hole in it,” said Sir Paul.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The ST is surprisingly refined at speed
First Drive: Can the revamped Ford Focus ST deliver hot hatch perfection?
The ‘Airline’ seat has been designed to be as comfortable as possible
Bentley launches ‘business class’ rear seat option after one customer’s request
The iX3 can charge at speeds of up to 150kW
BMW’s next generation EV batteries to be 50 per cent cheaper than current units
The Kia EV6 GT will be taking on Goodwood’s hill climb
UK motorists altering driving style amid cost of living crisis
The car was completely covered in the red paint
Volkswagen Golf left drenched in red paint after it was left parked in a…
(PA Images)
Mourners ‘strongly urged’ to use public transport amid travel warnings for Royal Funeral
Uprated suspension comes as standard on the SP
Ducati’s Monster SP brings less weight and more focus
The front end has been redesigned
First Drive: Can the revised DS7 stand out in a crowded market?
(Dacia)
Dacia’s Manifesto concept car is a look at the rugged 4x4s of the future
BMW’s XM, still wearing heavy disguise ahead of its full reveal. (BMW)
Flagship BMW XM due to be revealed on September 28

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0