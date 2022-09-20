Bentley launches ‘business class’ rear seat option after one customer’s request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bentley launches ‘business class’ rear seat option after one customer’s request

By Press Association
September 20 2022, 2.27pm
The ‘Airline’ seat has been designed to be as comfortable as possible
The ‘Airline’ seat has been designed to be as comfortable as possible

Bentley has introduced an £8,400 business class rear seat option for its Bentayga SUV after one customer moaned about a bad back.

The valued client requested that Bentley try and make the back seats of its luxury off roader more comfortable – and the tech-laden Airline Seat in the new long wheel base model is the result.

The £8,400 optional extra offers the occupant sat behind the front passenger seat in the £211,400 car the ability to recline their seat and stretch out.

Bentley EWB
The EWB is a longer, more comfort-focused Bentley model

At the touch of a button on a removable tablet that controls the seat, the backrest reclines, the seat cushion extends, the front seat folds forward and a foot rest pops out.

The Airline Seat also has a back, shoulder and leg massage function built in.

It uses 18 air-powered pressure pads to knead muscles and can constantly monitor the occupant to keep them at exactly the right temperature.

“The design was based on a customer asking what could be done to the rear seats as they suffered from back pain,” said a spokesman for the British-based luxury manufacturer.

“The customer wanted more comfort as they spent a lot of time in the back of their Bentayga and they put a request in.

“That one person’s idea sparked the Airline Seat introduction.”

The 22-way adjustable seats are now expected to be specified in at least half of the Bentayga Extended Wheel Base models sold.

The seat option could also work its way into other cars produced by the luxury car manufacturer, said the firm.

Clever tech built into the seats constantly monitors the occupant’s posture to make fine adjustments during the drive to make sure they’re comfortable.

Bentley EWB Airline seats
The seats have their own dedicated controls

The air pockets can be inflated and deflated in 177 different combinations throughout the seat to adjust for comfort as the journey changes.

Sensors also take readings every fraction of a second to monitor the passenger’s temperature and use heating panels and cooling fans to adjust the heat.

The system senses temperature and humidity with an accuracy of 0.1°C every 25 milliseconds.

The Airline Seats are only available as an option on the new longer wheelbase SUV as it has an additional 180mm built into the rear of the car for rear passenger comfort.

The Bentayga EWB is available to order now with first deliveries arriving in October.

