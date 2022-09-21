Caterham’s new Super Seven models bring classic styling with modern performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caterham’s new Super Seven models bring classic styling with modern performance

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 9.35am
The Super Seven models incorporate classic design features
The Super Seven models incorporate classic design features

Caterham has reintroduced its heritage range of cars with two new classic-inspired models – the Super Seven 600 and Super Seven 2000.

Priced from £29,990 and £39,990 respectively, the pair of Sevens arrive ahead of Caterham’s 50th anniversary next year. They take inspiration from the Super Sevens of the 1970s and 80s, incorporating classic looks but with very modern performance.

The Super Seven 600 is powered by a 660cc Suzuki-sourced turbocharged petrol engine with 85bhp. It equates to a 0-60mph time of 6.9 seconds and incorporates a simple live axle chassis.

Caterham Super Seven 2000
The 2000 uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine

The Super Seven 2000, meanwhile, is a far more performance-orientated affair. With a 2.0-litre Duratech engine it produces 180bhp, which results in a 0-60mph time of 4.8 seconds. Similar in design to Caterham’s existing 360 model, the Super Seven 2000 uses the de-Dion chassis and can be specified in wider body format too.

Buyers after a sharper handling experience also have the option of adding a limited-slip differential to both the 600 and 2000, too, while Super Seven 2000 buyers can add a sport suspension package with a rear anti-roll bar alongside front ventilated discs with quad-piston callipers.

Both cars get flared front wings that were fitted to all manner of Caterham models during the 70s and 80s. The Super Seven 600 rides on 14-inch silver ‘Juno’ wheels, too, while the 2000 rolls on 14-inch ‘Classic’ alloys instead. Both cars get Avon ZT7 tyres as well.

Inside, there’s a Moto-Lita steering wheel, while drivers can pick the colours of the carpet, dashboard and seats – among other components – and select a shade from a number of options.

There is a range of exterior colours to choose from, too, including Gravity Black, Exocet Red, Vintage Green and Firecracker Yellow. There are also four exclusive paint colours that have never been used on a Caterham before – Bourbon, Ashdown Green, Windsor Blue and Fawn.

