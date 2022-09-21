Polestar to establish flagship UK Space at Battersea Power Station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar to establish flagship UK Space at Battersea Power Station

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 11.53am
Polestar is establishing a new Space at the Battersea Power Station

Polestar is set to open a new flagship ‘Space’ at Battersea Power Station.

Due to open on Friday, October 14, the site will be accessible when the iconic Grade II listed building opens its doors to the public for the first time.

Polestar’s Space will be one of over 100 shops, bars and restaurants housed within Battersea Power Station. The Swedish electric performance brand’s site is situated on the ground floor near the building’s southern entrance.

Here, visitors can speak to Polestar Specialists about the brand, or even organise a one-hour test drive of the Polestar 2 from the site’s car park. Interested buyers can even order their own car if desired.

The Space has enough room to display up to five vehicles at once and joinings Manchester Trafford Centre and Solihull Touchwood Centre as the firm’s third full Space in the UK.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK, said: “The opening of Polestar Battersea Power Station is a great moment for our Brand in the UK. It will allow potential customers to discover Polestar in a relaxing and informed environment, enabling them to define their own shopping experience and reinforces our determination to change the face of automotive retail.

“Battersea Power Station is such an iconic location in the UK and we can’t wait to invite visitors into our flagship Space from 14 October, whether for a test drive, to learn more about Polestar or to take part in one of the many events we’ll have taking place.”

Polestar will be displaying its Precept concept from 14 to 23 October in celebration of the opening. The concept hints at the design of the upcoming Polestar 5, which will be partly engineered in Coventry.

Editor's Picks