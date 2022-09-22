Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 11.29am
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure

The cost of running a car for young drivers has risen by an average of £385 in the past year, according to new figures.

On average, a 17- to 24-year-old motorist will now pay £2,488 per year to run their car, with increases driven by higher fuel and insurance costs according to Comparethemarket’s Young Drivers research.

The typical annual fuel costs for young motorists have increased by £244 in 12 months, going from £748 to £992. However, car insurance contributes toward half of the overall running costs for younger drivers, with the annual premium for this age group now standing at £1,236. This represents a £141 year-on-year jump, which Comparethemarket attributes to the rising cost of repairing or replacing vehicles, alongside the increasing value of second-hand vehicles.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket said: “The rising cost of running a car among other soaring household bills mean that many young drivers could struggle to afford staying on the road and may impact their ability to get into work or see friends and family. It is even more challenging once other costs such as parking fees, breakdown cover, and car maintenance are considered. ”

A separate study of 2,000 young drivers found that 76 per cent of young drivers said that their pay wasn’t high enough to cover the rising cost of driving, while 68 per cent said that they would no longer be able to afford to run a car if costs continued to rise. In addition, more than eight in 10 are concerned about petrol and diesel prices.

Editor's Picks