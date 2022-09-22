Citroen wants to bring Ami Buggy to the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Citroen UK wants to make the smash-hit Ami Buggy available to British buyers.

The off-road-inspired version of the quirky Ami electric quadricycle was put on sale in France earlier this year, and all 50 units sold out in under 18 minutes.

Now Citroen UK is interested in adding the Buggy model to its Ami range – but first, it has to win over bosses in Citroen France.

“I would say [there is an urge to bring Ami Buggy to the UK] in small volumes,” Citroen UK managing director Eurig Druce told the PA news agency.

“I always have a smile on my face when I drive Ami, and Ami Buggy goes to that extra level to the extent that if we did manage to bring it to the UK it would be in my garage for sure.”

He added: “It’s a debate now because 50 were sold in under 18 minutes, which is bonkers, and I think there are opportunities for something in the UK but it will be a battle.”

The Buggy features a Khaki colour scheme and 14-inch gold wheels, along with a removable soft-top roof that’s reminiscent of the classic Citroen 2CV.

The doors have also been removed and replaced by hinged metal tubing, and all 50 cars received a special commemorative plaque on the dashboard.

The Citroen Ami Buggy gains a variety of go-anywhere features

If given the green light, a limited run of the Buggy could be made available in the UK next summer.

Druce and his management successfully persuaded Citroen France to bring the standard Ami and the commercial Ami Cargo to the UK, and admits it was a “battle” because “we weren’t meant to get Ami”.

“It started as a bit of banter – I said we’d like to bring Ami to the UK and France laughed, but I could see the opportunity.”

Online UK order books for the standard Ami have opened with prices kicking off at £7,695, while PCP finance agreements start at £19.99 a month.

The Ami is powered by a 5.5kWh battery pack that gives a claimed 46-mile electric range. The top speed is limited to 28mph and the Ami only comes in left-hand drive.