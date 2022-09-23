Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.08pm
The electric Gen.Travel uses Level 5 autonomous tech
The electric Gen.Travel uses Level 5 autonomous tech

Volkswagen has unveiled a new concept which looks to provide an alternative to short-haul flights.

Called the Gen.Travel, it’s a fully electric prototype with Level 5 autonomous driving capabilities, meaning that it’s able to drive itself without any human guidance. Placed between a traditional saloon and an MPV, the Gen.Travel has a module interior that can be adapted for different types of journeys.

Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL
Gullwing-style doors make entering the cabin easier

Up to four people can be seated in the cabin, while there’s a large table in the middle too. Dynamic lighting has also been included in the cabin, which Volkswagen says helps to avoid motion sickness. For overnight trips, two seats can be converted into beds that can be folded out into a fully flat position. A new passenger restraint system promises ‘maximum safety’ even when occupants are lying down.

Dr. Nikolai Ardey, head of Volkswagen Group Innovation, said: “In the group-wide Volkswagen Innovation Research department, we are further advancing this idea, showing how our customers will be able to experience mobility in the future – for example, as a service.

Volkswagen Gen.Travel
The seats can be folded out to make beds

“With Gen.Travel, we can already experience today what will be possible in the near future with innovative technology. Door-to-door travel at a new level. Emission-free and stress-free.”

Many of the interior elements of the car are made using sustainable materials, while the exterior is divided into two parts. The glass cabin is incorporated into the lower section, while wing doors make entering and exiting the vehicle easier.

The Gen.Travel also incorporates active suspension that can calculate vertical and lateral movements and optimise the driving speed accordingly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The X1 has been drastically overhauled for this latest generation. (BMW)
First Drive: Is the BMW X1 the new compact SUV to beat?
Deer mating season is approaching
Drivers should take extra care on the roads as deer mating season approaches
The Kodiaq at another tip run
Long-term report: Packing for a baby is no challenge for our Skoda Kodiaq
A total of 707 vehicles took part
Mazda vehicles set new Guinness World Record in Italy
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Ford has increased the Mach-e’s towing capacity
Ford’s Mustang Mach-e gains new driver assistance features and increased towing capacity
Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up (GK Images/Alamy/PA)
Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
(Citroen)
Citroen wants to bring Ami Buggy to the UK
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs
The new car is powered by a pair of electric motors
The Renault 5 Turbo is reborn as an electric drift car

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks