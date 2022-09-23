Long-term report: Packing for a baby is no challenge for our Skoda Kodiaq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Long-term report: Packing for a baby is no challenge for our Skoda Kodiaq

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 1.12pm
The Kodiaq at another tip run
The Kodiaq at another tip run

Although the latest arrival in our household is rather small, the amount of equipment he needs for sustainability is worryingly high.

While many warn of the sleepless nights and constant attention a newborn requires, no one really mentions the paraphernalia you’ll be required to cart around with you.

How people manage to transport a pram, baby bag, car seat and baby in smaller cars is beyond me.

Skoda Kodiaq
The Kodiaq’s huge boot is up to the task

Our Skoda Kodiaq long-term loan car has been a welcome companion in these early days when I’ve been so tired I’ve put milk in the coffee jar rather than the cup.

The fact it can swallow everything the little one needs without thinking about how to pack it carefully has been a huge relief, especially when motoneuron functions are running at around 50 per cent.

While the seven-seat SUV has been with me these past few months I’ve asked a lot of its carrying capacity. The rearmost seats fold flat into the boot floor and give ample space for baby kit and shopping – a combination that I feel would foil most smaller cars. It’s also coped with numerous tip trips and two house moves with aplomb.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq is a fantastic all-rounder. One thing that has really struck me is how comfortable it is. I’ve put quite a few miles on the Skoda with several long trips – one to the Alps for a ski holiday and a round-Britain tour for a magazine feature – and I’ve never got out aching. The seats are very comfortable, set at a nice height so as not to numb your legs, and have plenty of adjustment. The controls are intuitive too and, when up to speed, it’s a relaxing car to drive.

I’ve written before about the sluggish gearbox, so won’t moan about it again too much, but even now, several months into ownership, it grates that at times it can be so slow to pull away at junctions.

It’s not the engine that’s at fault. The 200bhp diesel unit is full of grunt and, once past that first gear hurdle, is perfectly pacey. I point the finger firmly at the DSG gearbox that’s without a doubt been engineered with a hesitation built in.

Skoda Kodiaq
The Kodiaq features a huge boot space with the rearmost seats folded down

It really would put me off recommending the car and that’s a shame because for long journeys the diesel engine makes a lot of sense. I get around 58mpg on motorway legs which is pretty good going.

The Kodiaq’s looks have really grown on me too. At first, I wasn’t so sure, but the blue paint and black Sportline touches certainly look smart and when it’s clean it really rather handsome. However, I have experienced a few glitches lately. The multimedia system really does seem to have a mind of its own. On one trip I had to complete the drive in silence because the speakers stopped working.

I even tried the age-old off-and-on-again routine which failed to fix it. It was still doing it when I made the return journey later in the day, but a night of rest seemed to solve it. Very strange.
The screen also has moments of complete collapse and freezes. There’s no pattern to its failures, just that it renders all buttons on the screen unusable. I’ve had similar issues with other cars from the VW Group, notably Cupra models, but nothing quite as bad as this.

It’s the sort of problem that a dealer could only fix if it was doing it at the time I took it in, otherwise, I would have booked the Skoda in for a check-up.

Without these niggles, the Kodiaq would be highly recommended as the perfect family car. The flexibility of the seven seats and huge boot make it a really useful SUV and when compared to similar rivals it’s great value for money. However, I’m struggling a little to get over those flaws.

  • Model: Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2.0 TDI 200PS DSG 4x4
  • Price as tested: £47,630
  • Engine: 2.0-litre diesel
  • Power: 200bhp
  • Torque: 400Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.9 seconds
  • Top speed: 133mph
  • Emissions: 179g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 8,347

Editor's Picks