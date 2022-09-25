Three in five put off buying an EV due to rising home energy prices – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Three in five put off buying an EV due to rising home energy prices – survey

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Three-fifths of drivers say that rising domestic energy costs play a key factor in putting them off buying an electric vehicle, a new survey has found.

A poll of 12,500 drivers by the AA also found that one in 10 claimed that the increase in home energy bills was the main reason for them sticking with a petrol or diesel car. However, a quarter of respondents said that the increasing energy bills hadn’t put them off buying an electric car, with three per cent of those questioned already owning an EV.

Following the announcement from the Prime Minister on 8 September 2022, the national average electricity prices paid by Direct Debit will be a unit rate of 34.00p per kWh and a standing charge of 46.36p per day from 1 October 2022

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “With domestic energy prices rising, drivers can be forgiven for believing switching to an EV will become expensive quickly.

“However, the reality is that even with the hike in domestic electricity costs, running an EV is considerably cheaper than a petrol or diesel car.”

The AA states that even with next month’s increase in electricity prices, an EV owner could still save around half on ‘fuel’ compared to petrol and a third compared to diesel.

Cousens added: “With much focus on the 2030 ban on the sale of new combustion cars and vans, lawmakers need to keep a watchful eye on how energy prices will impact the transition to electrification as much as the traditional barriers to ownership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The X1 has been drastically overhauled for this latest generation. (BMW)
First Drive: Is the BMW X1 the new compact SUV to beat?
Deer mating season is approaching
Drivers should take extra care on the roads as deer mating season approaches
The Kodiaq at another tip run
Long-term report: Packing for a baby is no challenge for our Skoda Kodiaq
The electric Gen.Travel uses Level 5 autonomous tech
Volkswagen’s Gen.Travel concept looks at the future of long-distance travel
A total of 707 vehicles took part
Mazda vehicles set new Guinness World Record in Italy
Nearly three out of four electric vehicle owners are unhappy with the UK’s public charging infrastructure, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
Most electric car owners unhappy with public charging infrastructure – survey
Ford has increased the Mach-e’s towing capacity
Ford’s Mustang Mach-e gains new driver assistance features and increased towing capacity
Tesla is recalling almost 1.1 million vehicles in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up (GK Images/Alamy/PA)
Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
(Citroen)
Citroen wants to bring Ami Buggy to the UK
The Peugeot 107 has been found to be one of the cheapest cars for young drivers to insure
Young drivers hit with £385 year-on-year jump in car running costs

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks