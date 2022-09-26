Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 2.48pm
The final Lamborghini Aventador has been produced
The final Lamborghini Aventador has been produced

Lamborghini has called time on its famous Aventador as the last example of its flagship supercar rolled off the firm’s production line.

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 – with the 700 moniker referencing the car’s horsepower output – the Aventador arrived with a new V12 engine and a striking design that took inspiration from many of the firm’s classic models, albeit with a very modern twist.

Lamborghini Aventador
The final Aventador was in Ultimae specification

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.”

The Aventador was based around a single-piece carbon fibre monocoque, which was designed and manufactured entirely in-house. The 6.5-litre V12 engine was linked to a single-shift transmission, while an F1-inspired pushrod suspension system was integrated into the whole design.

Over more than eight model derivatives, 11,465 cars have been delivered to customers worldwide. In fact, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the rest of its previous V12 models combined. In its fifth year, 5,000 examples were delivered, matching the total run of Murcielagos.

The final model to be produced was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a special light blue shade from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam selection. Destined for the Swiss market, it’s the last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced at the firm’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The SP51 is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS
Ferrari’s SP51 is a one-off based on the 812 GTS
BMW has updated its convertible Z4
BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment
Brabus adds a further dimension to the Smart #1. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 Brabus is an electric crossover that can outgun many…
The new Vauxhall Astra GSe has arrived
New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand
The new BMW XM has hit the road
BMW XM arrives as first ‘M’ car to use an electrified powertrain
The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention for the brand. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention of the original ‘Smart car’
The Kia EV6 is a handsome electric car.
Road test: Kia EV6 a great looking electric car with 328-mile range
0
The Bentayga EWB uses a V8 engine for propulsion
First Drive: Bentley’s Bentayga EWB brings comfort and refinement to the luxury SUV class
(Alpine)
Alpine teases extreme A110 R
(Bentley)
Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
The final Lamborghini Aventador has been produced
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks