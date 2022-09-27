Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo for ‘exciting and significant next chapter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo for ‘exciting and significant next chapter’

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 9.00am
The new emblem is the 10th generation of Citroen’s logo. (Citroen)
The new emblem is the 10th generation of Citroen’s logo. (Citroen)

Citroen has unveiled a new brand identity and logo as the firm looks ahead to an electric era.

The 10th evolution of the badge in the brand’s 103-year history, the branding has a retro look that looks closer to classic branding from the French firm’s past. The iconic two chevrons remain, but are now smaller and wrapped in an oval rather than being free-standing like they are currently.

Citroen says the new badge ‘signposts the brand’s transition and evolution’, with the emblem having its first outing shortly on a new Citroen concept car, and will then ‘progressively’ be rolled out on the brand’s production models from the middle of 2023 onwards.

The new logo will first feature on a concept vehicle. (Citroen)

Citroen CEO Vincent Cobée says: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroen to adopt a modern and contemporary new look.

‘Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.”

The new, flatter logo is also introduced because of digitalisation, with greater use of screens and integrated apps seeing the need for a new logo to be launched.

The evolution of Citroen’s logo. (Citroen)

On top of the emblem on its cars, the new identity will be rolled out across its dealerships and corporate buildings. Citroen says the signage will be ‘lighter and energy saving, as well as chrome free to increase recyclability’.

