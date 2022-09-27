What is the new Mercedes-AMG C63S going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What is the new Mercedes-AMG C63S going up against?

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 11.28am
The new C63 is significantly wider than the standard C-Class
Mercedes-AMG has finally unveiled its new C63S, bringing a replacement for one of the most well-regarded sports cars in the business.

The previous C63 was known for its hugely emotive 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, but that has been ditched in favour of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with hybrid assistance.

But even though it’s got plenty of new features, it won’t stop the C63 from having to go up against some seriously capable rivals. So let’s take a look at what Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering will be challenged by.

BMW M3

BMW M3
The modern M3 packs more tech than ever

The BMW M3 has always been a thorn in the C63’s side. More potent than ever, the latest M3 – and coupe M4 – bring some real sharpness to the road, with pinpoint handling and a soaring six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The C63 Estate will also have a new rival when it hits the road in the form of BMW’s new – and much anticipated – M3 Touring.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio
(Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo really shook up the market when it released the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Here was a car with all of the charm that you’d expect from this Italian brand, but one that was backed up by genuine athleticism and boatloads of performance.

It’s helped no end by superbly accurate steering, too, while its V6 engine produces one of the best sounds in the business.

Audi RS5

Audi RS5
The RS5 uses a turbocharged V6

Audi’s RS5 has often been the more mature choice against the mad-hat C63 and M3, but this shouldn’t diminish its capability. The latest model retains Audi’s famous quattro all-wheel-drive system which, when linked to a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, makes for an excellent all-weather performance.

It’s also surprisingly practical, with a decent amount of interior space and a well-sized boot helping to give some day-to-day usability to the RS5.

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Ford Mustang Mach 1
(Ford)

Ford’s Mustang is a muscle car icon and it’s one that has seen great success since its official arrival here in the UK. The Mach 1 is the sharpest version to have arrived on the scene yet, with uprated suspension and an altogether more serious focus.

It still has the Mustang’s famous V8 engine at its heart, but all of these tweaks add together to create one dynamic ‘stang.

Lexus RC F

Lexus RC F
Visual alterations are minor, but do give a welcome lift to the look of the car (Lexus)

Lexus mainly focuses on its more sensible hybrid and electric models these days, but sports cars still play a small part in this firm. And the Lexus RC F is one of the most analogue sports cars on the market.

One of the few remaining cars to use a naturally-aspirated V8 engine, the RC F’s 5.0-litre unit develops a healthy 458bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds. Though this Lexus’ interior is starting to show its age, it still offers plenty in the way of style.

Porsche Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
The 718 Cayman GT4 is suited to life on both the road and track

Porsche’s Cayman might not offer the practicality of the C63, and it’s restricted to two seats, but if you want an everyday performance car, and don’t need loads of space, it’s hard to beat.

Available in a range of guises, from more affordable four-cylinder units to the fire-breathing GT4 RS, its blend of fun and quality is quite hard to beat. Even though it might be down on the C63’s power figure, you’ll never get the feeling it’s lacking performance.

