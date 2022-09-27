Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.26pm
The e-208 has been given a longer range
The e-208 has been given a longer range

Peugeot has updated its e-208, bringing a longer electric range and more power to the electric hatchback.

Due to arrive on UK roads in 2023, the revised e-208 will use the new e-308’s powertrain, offering 248 miles of electric range in the process courtesy of a 51kWh battery. It represents an increase over the previous model’s 225 miles of range.

Peugeot e-208
The e-208 has gained a more powerful setup

Power is also boosted from 136bhp to 156bhp, while cold-weather performance has improved according to Peugeot, with 24 additional miles in urban traffic at zero degrees. New 16-inch wheels with economy-focused tyres can help to the further range, too.

Two variations of on-board charging will be available on the e-208. As standard, the e-208 gets a single-phase 7.4kW charger, while a more powerful 11kW charger can be added as an optional extra. The e-208 is also capable of charging at speeds of up to 100kW, ensuring a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes.

Peugeot e-208
The interior of the e-208 uses Peugeot's i-Cockpit

Plus, there are three driver modes – eco, normal and sport – with each focusing on either performance or range. With a brake mode, activated by a button on the gearstick, there’s the option to increase the amount of regenerative braking generated. With more regenerative braking, the car can add more energy to the battery when slowing down.

The design of the e-208 has been kept largely the same as before, while the interior retains the same i-Cockpit infotainment system and compact steering wheel.

