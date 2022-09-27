Alpine teases extreme A110 R

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alpine teases extreme A110 R

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 5.48pm
(Alpine)
(Alpine)

Alpine has teased a new, more extreme version of its A110 sports car, which is set to be unveiled at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Groupe Renault revived the Alpine sports car brand in 2017 with the A110, with sales beginning the following year. Earlier in 2022 the firm updated the model, introducing new trim options, colours and an overhauled media system.

Now the French firm is set to turn up the heat with a more extreme A110 R. Due to be tailored for the track, it can still be used for the road, with Alpine saying it will ‘complete’ the line-up.

(Alpine)

Described by the firm as ‘radical’, it is also set to be lighter and sharper to drive than existing models and take further inspiration from the brand’s motorsport activities.

Alpine is being tight-lipped about details of the model, but has shown off a series of design sketches that hint at what to expect.

Inside, there looks to be racing bucket seats with a three-point harness, while there appears to be a revised suspension setup to the current car. There looks to be plenty of design changes too, including a new set of lightweight alloy wheels, a huge rear spoiler and a bespoke aerodynamics kit.

The Alpine A110 R is set to be unveiled in Japan on October 4 ahead of the Suzuka F1 Grand Prix weekend. It will then receive its European premiere at the Paris Motor Show, starting on October 17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

The Bentayga EWB uses a V8 engine for propulsion
First Drive: Bentley’s Bentayga EWB brings comfort and refinement to the luxury SUV class
(Bentley)
Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar
The e-208 has been given a longer range
Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power
The new C63 is significantly wider than the standard C-Class
What is the new Mercedes-AMG C63S going up against?
The new emblem is the 10th generation of Citroen’s logo. (Citroen)
Citroen unveils new retro-inspired logo for ‘exciting and significant next chapter’
The Focus ST can now be specified with a Track Pack
Ford’s Focus ST gains new Track Pack option
The final Lamborghini Aventador has been produced
Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line
The CX-5 as the evening fades away
Long-term report: The Mazda CX-5 shows how practical it can be
(Toyota)
Toyota ends vehicle production at Russian plant
The iX1 is BMW’s latest EV. (BMW)
Prototype Drive: The BMW iX1 arrives as the German firm’s new ‘entry-level’ electric SUV

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks