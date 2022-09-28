New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 10.32am
The new Vauxhall Astra GSe has arrived
The new Vauxhall Astra GSe has arrived

Vauxhall has introduced the first models to its GSe sub-brand – the Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe.

Both models utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which puts out a total of 222bhp and 360Nm yet is capable of returning up to 256.8mpg when fully charged. The Astra GSe’s CO2 emissions are low, too, at between 25 and 26g/km.

Vauxhall Astra GSe
The Vauxhall GSe is expected to go on sale towards the end of the year

Vauxhall has also given the Astra GSe a performance-focused suspension setup, dropping its ride height by 10mm over the regular car which can help to enhance stability during cornering and when travelling at higher speeds. Both Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe models get revised springs and oil-filled dampers at front and rear, with KONI Frequency Selective Damping also included as standard.

Going alongside this suspension revision is a ‘unique’ steering calibration which, according to Vauxhall, offers ‘more agile and precise’ handling. Vauxhall has also given a new set of electronic stability control settings to the GSe in order to give more freedom when driving more quickly.

Vauxhall Astra GSe
The Astra GSe will also be available in more practical Sports Tourer layout

All GSe models get a number of additional styling features over the standard Astra, too. These include 18-inch alloy wheels which take inspiration from those fitted to the electric Manta GSe concept, alongside unique front bumpers and GSe emblems on the tailgate. Inside, there are performance front seats trimmed in Alcantara.

Vauxhall has stated that full specification details for the Astra GSe will be announced ‘in due course’ prior to the vehicle going on sale towards the end of the year. First customer deliveries are expected for early 2023.

