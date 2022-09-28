BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.59pm
BMW has given its popular Z4 convertible a number of upgrades to help it to stay as sharp as possible.

To date, 55,000 third-generation Z4s have been sold worldwide, with much of the car’s sales taken in BMW’s native Germany. However, the soft-top has remained a popular option in areas such as America, China and the UK.

The Z4’s specification list now starts with M Sport, which includes three-section air intakes, redesigned side air intakes, and a new-look kidney grille that gets a ‘horizontal inner structure’, according to BMW.

BMW Z4
The Z4 is available with two engine options

As before, the Z4 uses a folding fabric roof which can be opened at closed in just 10 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

New additions to the Z4’s standard equipment list include 18-inch alloy wheels with a double-spoke design, finished in dual colour. However, buyers can upgrade these to 19-inch versions with a v-spoke design as an optional extra.

BMW has also added new exterior colours to the Z4, including ‘Thundernight’ metallic, ‘Portimao’ blue and ‘Skyscraper’ grey. As before, the fabric soft-top can be specified in either black or Anthracite silver.

BMW Z4
The Z4’s cabin is focused around the driver

A new option available is M lights Shadow Line, which features dark inserts that help to give the Z4 a more undercover appearance. All cars also benefit from park distance control with sensors at both the front and rear, as well as two-zone climate control and seat heating. In terms of technology, there are two 10.25-inch screens, with one incorporating a fully digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver and the second all key infotainment functions.

The BMW Z4’s range of powertrains kicks off with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol in the sDrive20i, which is paired with an eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission. It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.4 seconds, too.

The more powerful 3.0-litre unit in the Z4 M40i offers even more performance, with 335bhp and 500Nm of torque contributing to a 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds. The sDrive20i rides on M Sport suspension as standard – incorporating firmer dampers for a more dynamic ride – whereas the M40i variant uses adaptive M suspension instead with electronically controlled dampers.

