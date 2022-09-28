Ferrari’s SP51 is a one-off based on the 812 GTS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari’s SP51 is a one-off based on the 812 GTS

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 5.17pm
The SP51 is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS
The SP51 is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS

Ferrari has completed another striking one-off creation – the SP51.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is based on the platform of the 812 GTS and, as a result, shares the same V12 engine. However, it has been given a completely different design and lacks the regular car’s folding roof. In fact, it has no roof whatsoever.

Ferrari has stated that the SP51 underwent ‘meticulous honing’ when it came to aerodynamics to ensure that the cabin remained comfortable, despite the folding roof being removed.

Ferrari SP51
The SP51 has been created for one Ferrari collector

It’s finished in special three-layer paint in ‘Rosso Passionale’, a colour developed specifically for the SP51. This is contrasted by a blue and white stripe which takes its inspiration from the 1955 Ferrari 410 S.

The headlights are sharply designed and specific to the SP51, while the alloy wheels have carbon fibre wings on each of the spokes and incorporate a diamond-cut finish. At the rear, the SP51 features two ‘flying’ buttresses behind the cabin, while a carbon-fibre wing then finishes at the back of the car.

Inside, the Alcantara trim used is also finished in the same Rosso Passionale colour as the exterior, while there’s a special finish for the door panels, lower dashboard section and the sides of the seats which feature white cross stitching. Plenty of gloss-finished carbon fibre has been used throughout the car’s cabin, too.

Created for a ‘longstanding Taiwan-based client’ the SP51 follows in a long line of one-off models built for Ferrari collectors. It’s all part of the Italian firm’s Special Projects programme, which creates special bespoke vehicles with unique designs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Nearly half of people support replacing fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a pay-as-you-drive scheme, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly half of people would support road pricing – survey
BMW has updated its convertible Z4
BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment
Brabus adds a further dimension to the Smart #1. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 Brabus is an electric crossover that can outgun many…
The new Vauxhall Astra GSe has arrived
New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand
The new BMW XM has hit the road
BMW XM arrives as first ‘M’ car to use an electrified powertrain
The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention for the brand. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention of the original ‘Smart car’
The Kia EV6 is a handsome electric car.
Road test: Kia EV6 a great looking electric car with 328-mile range
0
The Bentayga EWB uses a V8 engine for propulsion
First Drive: Bentley’s Bentayga EWB brings comfort and refinement to the luxury SUV class
(Alpine)
Alpine teases extreme A110 R
(Bentley)
Average price for a Bentley is now £189,000 as profits soar

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
The SP51 is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks