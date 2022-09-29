James Bond Aston Martin DB5 stunt car makes £2.9 million at charity auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Bond Aston Martin DB5 stunt car makes £2.9 million at charity auction

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 10.03am
The replica DB5 has fetched £2.9 million at auction
The replica DB5 has fetched £2.9 million at auction

An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car used in the James Bond movie No Time To Die has sold for £2.9 million at a charity auction.

The replica Aston, which is one of eight built exclusively for the film, incorporates a number of operational gadgets including a rotating digital numberplate, retractable headlights and pop-out machine guns. It’s even capable of firing prop ‘bomblets’.

In the film, the DB5 is used by James Bond – played by Daniel Craig – to race through Matera, Italy, driving at high speed and deploying its many gadgets.

Aston Martin DB5 Bond
The interior features controls for all of the gadgets

It’s one of three special Aston Martin models included in the Christie’s charity auction which celebrated 60 years of the James Bond movies, with the proceeds of the sale benefitting The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people, The Prince of Wales Charitable Fund and three charities supporting serving and former members of the UK Special Forces.

Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer of Aston Martin said: “Aston Martin is incredibly proud to be part of James Bond’s DNA and we are delighted to celebrate this 60th anniversary with the sale of a truly unique Aston Martin model that we created for No Time To Die.

“It is fantastic that the sale of this special car will now hugely benefit several good causes which are close to our heart, playing our own part in the long-standing tradition of the James Bond franchise supporting charitable causes.”

The auction also saw the sale of a 1981 Aston Martin V8 which was also driven by Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. It fetched £630,000 to help the work of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. A special Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition – one of 25 examples created – also sold for £403,200 to support the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

