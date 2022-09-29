Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 12.54pm
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)

The proportion of car occupants killed in crashes who were not wearing a seatbelt has reached the highest level on record, figures show.

Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt, according to data published by the Department for Transport (DfT).

That is up from 23% during the previous 12 months and represents the highest annual percentage in records dating back to 2013, when the figure was just 19%.

The AA said the ending of pandemic lockdowns may have partly sparked the rise.

Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021, at 40%.

Some 34% of male fatalities of all ages were not wearing a seatbelt, compared with 20% of females.

Car occupants killed during journeys at night or early in the morning – between 6pm and 8am – were much more likely to be unrestrained (47%) than those who died in the daytime (22%).

Passengers killed were more likely to be unrestrained than drivers, at 37% and 28% respectively.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said: “This is a dreadful jump in road deaths where wearing a seatbelt may well have been the difference between surviving or dying in a road crash.

“Release from pandemic lockdowns may have fuelled some of the surge, but the rate of death while not wearing a seatbelt was surging even before Covid.

“There may need to be a road safety campaign to raise the danger once again. Clearly, the message is being forgotten.”

A survey conducted in autumn last year suggested 95% of drivers and front seat passengers wore a seatbelt, compared with just 92% of rear seat passengers.

Drivers can be fined up to £500 if they are caught not wearing a seatbelt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

Both Azure and S Bentayga models can now be fitted with a Hybrid powertrain
Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure gain new hybrid powertrain
The replica DB5 has fetched £2.9 million at auction
James Bond Aston Martin DB5 stunt car makes £2.9 million at charity auction
Nearly half of people support replacing fuel duty and vehicle excise duty with a pay-as-you-drive scheme, a new survey suggests (Steve Parsons/PA)
Nearly half of people would support road pricing – survey
The SP51 is based on the Ferrari 812 GTS
Ferrari’s SP51 is a one-off based on the 812 GTS
BMW has updated its convertible Z4
BMW updates Z4 with new details and more standard equipment
Brabus adds a further dimension to the Smart #1. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 Brabus is an electric crossover that can outgun many…
The new Vauxhall Astra GSe has arrived
New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand
The new BMW XM has hit the road
BMW XM arrives as first ‘M’ car to use an electrified powertrain
The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention for the brand. (Smart)
First Drive: The Smart #1 is a radical reinvention of the original ‘Smart car’
The Kia EV6 is a handsome electric car.
Road test: Kia EV6 a great looking electric car with 328-mile range

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks