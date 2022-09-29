Citroen’s Oli concept gives a glimpse of firm’s electric future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Citroen has unveiled a new take on ‘electric family mobility’ with its Oli concept.

Using a completely electric setup, the Oli incorporates a 40kWh battery that is able to deliver up to 248 miles of range between charges. It takes a more sustainable approach to mobility, too, and is designed to be lighter and less complicated than a traditional family car. In doing so, it aims to be more affordable, too.

The Oli’s cabin uses a variety of lightweight materials

Vincent Cobee, Citroen CEO, said: “A typical mid-70s family car weighed around 800kg and was 3.7 m long and 1.6m wide. Today’s equivalents have grown to more than 1200kg, at least 4.3 m long and 1.8m wide. Some even weigh more than 2500kg.

“Citroën believes electrification should not mean extortion, and being eco-conscious should not be punitive by restricting our mobility or making vehicles less rewarding to live with. We need to reverse the trends by making them lighter and less expensive and find inventive ways to maximise usage.”

Just because we have electric vehicles doesn’t mean we couldn’t go further. Introducing our new concept car #CitroënOli [all-ë] : https://t.co/ksAceIoQQU pic.twitter.com/vyKc6KgJ4r — Citroën (@Citroen) September 29, 2022

The seats of the Oli are made from 80 per cent fewer parts than in a traditional seat. They’re made from recycled materials, too, while a new mesh backrest allows more light to move throughout the vehicle. Thanks to the use of lightweight materials, the Oli is able to travel further on a single charge. Citroen has stated that its top speed is limited to 68mph, while rapid charging capability means a 20 to 80 per cent charge takes just 23 minutes.

The Oli also includes vehicle-to-grid capability, which allows owners to use the car to store excess energy from home solar panels, which can then be sold back to the grid. It could also help when the grid is under stress from demand. This system can also be used to power external devices through a conventional socket.