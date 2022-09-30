Geely acquires 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Geely acquires 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 9.22am
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Chinese automotive group Geely has announced that it has acquired a 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin.

Geely – full name Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – is China’s largest privately-owned automotive group, and owns firms such as Volvo, Lotus, Polestar and the London Electric Vehicle Company, which produces the electrified London cab.

The brand is now expanding its portfolio with the 7.6 per cent stake in Aston Martin Lagonda and completes the British brand’s £654m equity capital raise.

Launched in July, this fresh investment will help to fund a number of new models, including the Valhalla supercar and further versions of the DBX SUV.

Daniel Donghui Li, Geely Holding Group CEO said: “We are delighted to announce our investment in Aston Martin and believe that with our well-established track record and technology offerings, Geely Holding can contribute to Aston Martin’s future success.

“We look forward to exploring potential opportunities to engage and collaborate with Aston Martin as it continues to execute its strategy to achieve long term, sustainable growth and increased profitability.”

Aston Martin had previously rejected a cash offer from Geely, which came from a consortium made up of the Chinese firm and InvestIndustrial, that amounted to a £1.3bn investment.

In a notice released on the London Stock Exchange, where Aston Martin Lagonda is listed, Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of the sports car brand said: “I am delighted that we have successfully completed this transformational capital raise which significantly strengthens our financial position and enhances our pathway to becoming sustainably free cash flow positive.

First Aston Martin DBX707 completed
(Aston Martin)

“I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support in reaching this important milestone. The Yew Tree Consortium’s shareholding now stands at 19 per cent following its full participation in the rights issue and additional investment through the capital raise. I would also like to thank Mercedes-Benz for their investment and the strong long-term partnership we have created.

“In addition, I would like to thank The Public Investment Fund, one of the leading global investment funds, which has become a new anchor shareholder with a 18.7 per cent stake in the company. Finally, I would like to welcome Geely Holding, who have today announced that they have become a shareholder.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Ducati)
Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally brings more comfort and greater range
(Volvo)
What car companies does Geely own?
(Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Urus S joins super-SUV’s range
(PA)
Long-term report: Our Nissan Qashqai leaves a lasting impression
(Tesla)
Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck can ‘serve briefly as a boat’
The ForTwo has been around since 1998. (Smart)
‘We’re not walking away from the Smart car,’ says boss
(Caterham)
First Drive: Is the 360S the sweet spot in Caterham’s range?
The Oli uses a completely electric powertrain
Citroen’s Oli concept gives a glimpse of firm’s electric future
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
Both Azure and S Bentayga models can now be fitted with a Hybrid powertrain
Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure gain new hybrid powertrain

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks