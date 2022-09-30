Lamborghini Urus S joins super-SUV’s range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lamborghini has revealed the Urus S as the replacement for the regular SUV model, bringing greater performance and styling tweaks.

Following the reveal of the Urus Performante as the most extreme version of this super-SUV – in August, this new ‘S model will serve as the successor to the original Urus.

Retaining the model’s monstrous 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the power of the S increases from 632bhp to 657bhp – matching the figure of the Performante. This sees the 0-60mph reduced by 0.2 seconds to 3.3 seconds, with the Urus S also capable of a top speed of 189mph.

Introducing the brand-new Urus S. Our newest Super SUV iteration that retains the Urus charm (with enhanced design) and ramps up the power to match the boldness of Performante.Our Super SUV line-up just got more awesome.#Lamborghini #UrusS #ForBarRaisersOnly — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) September 29, 2022

Lamborghini has also retuned the SUV’s exhaust sound to offer a ‘sharper note in each drive mode’, while using the same powertrain calibration as the Perfornante. The S also rides on adaptive air suspension, rather than the stiffer coil spring setup that the Performante uses.

Other changes for the ‘S’ includes a new front bumper design and a matt black-painted stainless steel kickplate as standard. A painted carbon fibre bonnet is also included, while a visible carbon finish is now available for the roof as an option.

New 22- and 23-inch alloy wheel designs are also available, while around the rear the Urus gets a redesigned bumper incorporating a new matte black finish.

Moving to the interior, Lamborghini has revised the colour and trim offering with a number of new ‘bi-colour’ finishes.

Lamborghini introduced the Urus as its first SUV in 2018 and it has gone on to be a huge success – accounting for 61 per cent of the models the Italian brand sold in 2021. More than 20,000 Urus models have been produced to date, too.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility.”