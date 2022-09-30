What car companies does Geely own?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

What car companies does Geely own?

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 3.37pm
(Volvo)
(Volvo)

To many, Geely will be a relatively unknown car firm, but on a global scale, this is a hugely important carmaker that offers the potential to send shockwaves across the entire automotive landscape.

It’s come to the forefront recently because it has now acquired a 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin, as Geely looks to have a more significant foothold in ‘legacy’ auto brands.

Only founded in 1997, Geely (full name Zhejiang Geely Holding Group) now has a number of well-known brands under its umbrella, along with several firms it has established itself. It’s also the largest privately owned Chinese car company. Here are the key brands that Geely owns, or has a share in…

Volvo

Volvo C40
(Volvo)

Perhaps the most well-known brand here in the UK that falls under the Geely umbrella is Volvo. A deal was struck in 2010 with the Swedish firm’s previous owners Ford, and since then the brand has continued to grow, particularly in the true ‘Geely’ era when the second-generation XC90 launched in 2015.

The upscale investment has seen Volvo grow into one of the more popular premium brands, aided in particular by the XC40 SUV which uses a platform shared with other models in the Geely family.

Polestar

Polestar 3
(Polestar)

Owned by the ‘Volvo Car Group’ as part of the Geely arrangement, Polestar only started delivering its first cars in 2020 but managed to deliver 29,000 cars in 2021.

Benefitting from the technology and powertrains from Volvo, Polestar’s cars excel with their striking designs and focus on sustainability. The Polestar 3 will soon launch as its first SUV, and is expected to boost sales significantly.

Lotus

Lotus Emira
(Lotus)

Lotus has been a firm that was struggling for years, but after Geely became the majority stakeholder in this British brand in 2017 (owning 51 per cent of the company, with Malaysian firm Etika Automotive having the remaining 49 per cent), it’s grown from strength to strength.

Undergoing an ambitious model offensive that starts with the new Emira sports car, Lotus will soon expand into higher volume segments, such as with the Eletre SUV. With Geely’s investment, Lotus has been able to revamp its facilities and grow its portfolio significantly.

Smart

(Smart)

Geely’s portfolio is vast, and since 2019 it has been in a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz for the Smart Automobile Co – best known for its Smart car. Designed by Mercedes and then engineered and manufactured by Geely, the first new ‘Smart’ is just launching with the #1.

It’s Smart’s first SUV, and a radical departure from the small city cars we’re used to from the firm, though these higher-volume segments are set to be key to this brand’s future success.

LEVC

London Cab
(LEVC)

Geely has quite a vested interest in the UK, as not only does the Chinese automotive giant own Lotus, but also the London Electric Vehicle Company, known as LEVC.

You might not have heard of LEVC, but you’ll have likely seen the TX – a modernised version of the iconic London taxi. Dominating London’s taxi sales, the TX is a range-extender model that helps drivers reduce their running costs and emissions. It also now has an electric van called the VN5. Both are made in a factory near Coventry.

Geely Auto

(Geely Auto)

But alongside other brands, Geely also sells cars under its own name – Geely Auto. With more than 1.38m cars sold in 2021, it’s a pretty big deal and it has been the biggest Chinese automaker for the last five years.

Its range is rather extensive too, incorporating seven saloons, 10 SUVs and one MPV, and is increasingly putting a greater focus on zero-emissions model – something that’s particularly important in China.

Geometry

(Geometry)

One of Geely Auto’s newest brands, Geometry focuses purely on electric cars and was established in 2019.

It officially launched its ‘G6’ saloon and ‘M6’ SUV for the Chinese market in August 2022, with these models built around Goemtry’s own platforms

Proton

(Proton)

Proton is the national car brand of Malaysia and one that Geely has had a 49.9 per cent stake in since 2017 when it became its strategic partner.

If it’s a name that rings a bell, it’s because Proton sold a number of models in the UK between 1989 and 2014, though the brand is highly unlikely to ever return to Britain.

Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co 01
(Lynk & Co)

Lynk & Co is the first of Geely’s ‘own’ brands to make their entry into Europe, with this firm already selling in markets such as Denmark, Germany and Spain. It’s also set to expand into the UK too, with a planned launch for 2023.

The brand’s sharply-styled ‘01’ is the model that’s really growing momentum, with a key part of the car’s success being the subscription ‘ownership’ model that it’s sold under.

Zeekr

(Zeekr)

It goes to show what a success Geely has become that it’s now developing its ‘own-brand’ premium models, and Zeekr aims to satisfy the demand for more luxurious electric models.

Its first car – the 001 – went into production last year at an advanced 5G+ factory, and uses a new platform and a ‘fully integrated user ecosystem’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Ducati)
Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally brings more comfort and greater range
(Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Urus S joins super-SUV’s range
(PA)
Long-term report: Our Nissan Qashqai leaves a lasting impression
(Tesla)
Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck can ‘serve briefly as a boat’
(Aston Martin)
Geely acquires 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin
The ForTwo has been around since 1998. (Smart)
‘We’re not walking away from the Smart car,’ says boss
(Caterham)
First Drive: Is the 360S the sweet spot in Caterham’s range?
The Oli uses a completely electric powertrain
Citroen’s Oli concept gives a glimpse of firm’s electric future
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt
Both Azure and S Bentayga models can now be fitted with a Hybrid powertrain
Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure gain new hybrid powertrain

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks