Electric vehicles hit ‘significant milestone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Electric vehicles hit ‘significant milestone’

By Press Association
October 3 2022, 12.05am
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)

More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are on UK roads, new figures show.

Analysis of latest DVLA data by the RAC Foundation shows there were 519,266 BEVs licensed at the end of June.

This is up from 282,977 a year earlier and 130,246 at the end of June 2020.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding told the PA news agency: “This is a very significant milestone in terms of getting more battery-powered cars onto our roads, but we still have a long way to travel before we achieve a truly green fleet given that there are around 33 million cars in Britain.”

The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular BEV with 75,188 on the road.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

But latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show the rapid increase in sales of new pure electric cars has slowed in recent months.

The number of registrations during the first three months of the year was 102% more than during the same period in 2021.

At the end of August, the year-to-date increase had fallen to 49%.

This has been blamed on supply shortages, and Government grants worth up to £1,500 for purchases of new plug-in cars being scrapped in June.

The Department for Transport said it wanted to “refocus” funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

Mr Gooding went on: “In recent months the total take-up of vehicles running solely on electricity can best be described as steady rather than stellar, with shortages of supply hampering the ability of much of the auto industry to get vehicles from their order books and into drivers’ hands.”

The cost-of-living crisis is also leading many people to “hang on to their existing car for a bit longer”, he added.

“Knowing how many electric vehicles are available for use is important, but what matters most is whether those vehicles are actually catering for the trips that would otherwise be fossil-fuelled.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motoring

(Ducati)
Ducati’s Multistrada V4 Rally brings more comfort and greater range
(Volvo)
What car companies does Geely own?
(Lamborghini)
Lamborghini Urus S joins super-SUV’s range
(PA)
Long-term report: Our Nissan Qashqai leaves a lasting impression
(Tesla)
Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck can ‘serve briefly as a boat’
(Aston Martin)
Geely acquires 7.6 per cent share in Aston Martin
The ForTwo has been around since 1998. (Smart)
‘We’re not walking away from the Smart car,’ says boss
(Caterham)
First Drive: Is the 360S the sweet spot in Caterham’s range?
The Oli uses a completely electric powertrain
Citroen’s Oli concept gives a glimpse of firm’s electric future
Crash victims aged 17-29 were the most likely to be unrestrained in 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Record proportion of fatal crash victims not wearing seatbelt

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
6
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
7
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
8
Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
9
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…
10
A community fridge at Edinburgh College for students struggling with the rising cost of living (Colleges Scotland/PA)
Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow

More from The Courier

Elizabeth Richardson was jailed for disrupting Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'You have no authority' — Rosyth woman jailed for contempt after bizarre court rant
More than half a million pure battery-electric vehicles are on UK roads, new figures show (John Walton/PA)
LISTEN: When George Best visited Dens Park 40 years ago
Stevie May celebrates making it 1-0.
3 St Johnstone talking points - including why Stevie May's second spell is BETTER…
Miller was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife creep who sexually abused child at teenage house party avoids jail after 'stopping…
Pupils at St Ninian's Episcopal Primary will recite a class poem and individual poems at the Scottish Youth Poetry Slam Live Final. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Hear St Ninian's Primary poets selected for Scottish Youth Poetry Slam live final
George Best is resplendent in his Dundee shirt alongside some of the players who took part in the open day.
When George Best pulled on a Dundee shirt and celebrated with cocktails in the…

Editor's Picks