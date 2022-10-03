Mercedes announces pricing and specifications for new GLC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Mercedes GLC has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £51,855.

The new GLC is available with a series of hybrid powertrains, with three mild-hybrid options available from launch including an integrated starter-generator system for improved running costs and lower emissions.

There’s a twin-screen setup inside the cabin of the GLC

This technology has been applied to both petrol and diesel engines, with the 48-volt technology used on the GLC 300d, GLC 300 and GLC 220d.

Two plug-in hybrid setups will also be available, with the petrol-powered GLC 300e combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor bringing 308bhp combined. Prices for the range-topping GLC 300e in Premium Plus specification will start from £72,210. A diesel-powered plug-in hybrid – badged GLC 300de – will join the range later.

The new #MercedesBenz #GLC is fully electrified. Now, two plug-in hybrid models, as well as another diesel version with 48-volt technology, complement the range of the brand's successful SUV family. Learn more at: https://t.co/7N1cqJkFoq pic.twitter.com/rUOTXDb0o0 — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) September 29, 2022

The GLC incorporates an uprated chassis over its predecessor, with a new four-link setup at the front and multi-link independent rear suspension. AMG Line specification cars gain a sportier suspension layout, while plug-in hybrid versions gain air suspension at the rear axle as standard.

Inside, the GLC receives the latest technology that Mercedes has to offer, including a pair of high-resolution displays using the firm’s MBUX operating system. A 12.3-inch screen ahead of the driver is paired with an 11.9-inch display in the centre console. There’s also the option to add a heads-up display, too.

All models get newly designed sport seats as standard, available in black, brown or grey. On AMG Line Premium Plus cars black leather is included as standard, with brown or red leather available at no extra cost.