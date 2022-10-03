Kia introduces updates for Soul EV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia has announced a number of updates for its Soul EV, bringing customers more choice and greater value.

The Soul EV is a funky electric crossover that’s been around in its second generation since 2020. However, up until now, Kia has purely sold it with a large 64kWh battery pack, giving it a range of 280 miles.

However, the firm has now announced the introduction of a smaller 39.2kWh battery option in the UK for the first time, helping to bring the cost of the model down. Equipped with an electric producing 134bhp and 395Nm of torque, it allows for a 0-60mph time of 9.7 seconds and a 97mph top speed.

The Soul has been given a new battery option

In terms of range, the 39.2kWh battery allows for a claimed 171 miles between charges. It can rapid charge at up to 80kW, allowing it to be charged from flat to 70 per cent in 54 minutes, or six hours and 10 minutes using a dedicated 7.2kW home charger.

With the introduction of the smaller battery, Kia has also revised the trim levels, with new Urban and Explore options available.

The Urban is exclusive to the 39.2kWh battery model, with prices starting from £32,795. Standard equipment is generous and includes full LED lights, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

The top-spec Explore replaces the previous ‘Maxx’ model, and is unique to the bigger battery version. It also adds plenty of additional equipment, such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and further driver assistance pack.

The updated Kia Soul EV is now available to order, with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.